Dune 2-Film Collection Releasing on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray w/Digital Copies

The two Dune films directed by Denis Villeneuve will release in a 2-Film Collection on both Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray Disc, each with codes to redeem Digital Copies. The 2-Film Collection arrives day-and-date with Dune: Part Two on May 14, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, Dune: Part Two is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish.

The Dune 2-Film Collection on 4k Blu-ray is priced $54.99, Blu-ray $34.96 (List: $44.99), and DVD $24.96 (List: $29.99). Buy on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Dune (2021)

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune Part Two (2024)

Directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson. Additional assemble cast members include Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Austin Butler, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista.

