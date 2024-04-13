HomeBlu-ray Disc'12 Strong' starring Chris Hemsworth has been Upgraded to 4k
’12 Strong’ starring Chris Hemsworth has been Upgraded to 4k

12 Strong () 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital

12 Strong starring Chris Hemsworth has been upgraded to 4k and will be released in a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray edition on May 14, 2024. The physical media title from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy in 4k UHD.

12 Strong is based on the 2009 book “Horse Soldiers.” written by Doug Stanton. The film was produced on a $35 million budget and earned $71.1 million at the box office.

Description: 12 Strong is set in the harrowing days following 9/11 when a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghan horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

