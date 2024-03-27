Oscar-winner American Sniper Releasing In 4k/HDR with Dolby Atmos

American Sniper (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning drama “American Sniper” (2014) is getting released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. The physical media editions include a Limited Edition SteelBook along with a standard edition celebrating the film’s 10th Anniversary since premiering in theaters.

The single-disc combo editions from Warner Bros. arrive on May 14, 2024 and include a code to redeem a Digital Copy along with legacy bonus material from previous Blu-ray releases. The codes are set to expire on June 26, 2026.

In 4k, “American Sniper” is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The 4k Blu-ray carries over the immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack offered in previous Blu-ray Disc releases. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

One Soldier’s Story: The Journey of American Sniper

Chris Kyle: The Man Behind the Legend

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy – The Heart of a Hero

Navy SEALs: In War and Peace

Bringing the War Home: The Cost of Heroism

The Making of American Sniper

Guardian

The 10th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of "American Sniper" is priced $34.98 US while the standard 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99.

“American Sniper” won an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Sound Editing. The film was nominated for a total of six Oscars including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. “American Sniper” stars Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller.

Logine: Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle’s pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and turns him into a legend. Back home with his family after four tours of duty, however, Chris finds that it is the war he can’t leave behind.

