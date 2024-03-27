Home4k Blu-rayOscar-winner American Sniper Releasing In 4k/HDR with Dolby Atmos
Oscar-winner American Sniper Releasing In 4k/HDR with Dolby Atmos

American Sniper 4k UHD SteelBook open
American Sniper (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook

Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning drama “American Sniper” (2014) is getting released on 4k Blu-ray for the first time. The physical media editions include a Limited Edition SteelBook along with a standard edition celebrating the film’s 10th Anniversary since premiering in theaters.

The single-disc combo editions from Warner Bros. arrive on May 14, 2024 and include a code to redeem a Digital Copy along with legacy bonus material from previous Blu-ray releases. The codes are set to expire on June 26, 2026.

In 4k, “American Sniper” is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The 4k Blu-ray carries over the immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack offered in previous Blu-ray Disc releases. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

  • One Soldier’s Story: The Journey of American Sniper
  • Chris Kyle: The Man Behind the Legend
  • Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy – The Heart of a Hero
  • Navy SEALs: In War and Peace
  • Bringing the War Home: The Cost of Heroism
  • The Making of American Sniper
  • Guardian

The 10th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of “American Sniper” is priced $34.98 US while the standard 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99. Buy on Amazon

“American Sniper” won an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Sound Editing. The film was nominated for a total of six Oscars including Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. “American Sniper” stars Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller.

Logine: Navy S.E.A.L. sniper Chris Kyle’s pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield and turns him into a legend. Back home with his family after four tours of duty, however, Chris finds that it is the war he can’t leave behind.

American Sniper 4k UHD SteelBook
American Sniper (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
American Sniper (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon
American Sniper 4k UHD SteelBook specs
American Sniper (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon
