Apple TV’s Truth Be Told: The Complete Series On Sale 34% Off

Apple TV+ Original Series Truth Be Told: The Complete Series is currently on sale for 34% off the list price. The 8-disc Blu-ray set with all three seasons is only $66.38 (List Price: $99.98) for a limited time on Amazon.

Episodes of Truth Be Told: The Complete Series on Blu-ray are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 2.10:1 (S1) 2:1 (S2, S3) aspect ratios. The soundtracks are provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Season 1: New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell to reopen the murder case that made her famous. She faces Warren Cave, the man she may have wrongly helped imprison. Her investigation tackles urgent issues of privacy, media, and race.

Season 2: Descend into true-crime podcasts with this NAACP Image Award-winning drama. Octavia Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a podcaster risking everything for justice. Kate Hudson joins her in the new season of this gripping mystery series.

Season 3: In season three, Poppy (Octavia Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Gabrielle Union) to highlight the victims while pursuing leads on a suspected sex trafficking ring.

Truth Be Told: The Complete Series was written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman. The series stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones.

Description: Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. This NAACP Image Award–winning mystery anthology drama series stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Kate Hudson joins Octavia Spencer for the new season of this gripping mystery. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.