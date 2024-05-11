Home4k Blu-rayGuy Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Has Been Upgraded To 4k with...
Guy Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) 4k UHD Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Guy Ritchie’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Arrow Video. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition arrives with a new Blu-ray Limited Edition on July 30, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos.

Along with legacy extras, new bonus features include commentaries, new interviews, a featurette celebrating the original 1960s TV series, and featurette exploring director Guy Ritchie’s oeuvre. The Limited Edition features a double-sided fold-out poster, an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Barry Forshaw, and a reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dare Creative.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is list priced $39.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (4k Blu-ray). Buy on Amazon

Description: 1963: in the thick of the Cold War, roguish CIA agent Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) forms an uneasy alliance with brooding KGB officer Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name) to thwart a criminal organization with apocalyptic intentions. The rebellious daughter of a missing nuclear scientist (Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina) is their only ticket inside the sinister ring – but to whom is she truly loyal? A desperate race against time will determine whether the scientist’s atomic research will shatter the delicate balance of power in the world.

A thrilling spy romp with rich period detail and an infectious soundtrack of cool pop classics, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. puts a colorful, contemporary twist on 1960s espionage and delivers pure entertainment with swaggering ease.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10/compatible)
  • Original lossless Dolby Atmos sound
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary by critics Bryan Reesman and Max Evry
  • The Hollywood Way – brand new interview with co-writer/producer Lionel Wigram
  • A Lineage of Bad Guys – brand new interview with actor Luca Calvani
  • Legacy of U.N.C.L.E. – brand new featurette celebrating the original 1960s TV series and its influence on the 2015 movie, featuring Helen McCarthy, David Flint and Vic Pratt
  • Cockneys and Robbers – brand new featurette exploring director Guy Ritchie’s oeuvre, featuring Kat Hughes, Hannah Strong and Josh Saco
  • Spy Vision: Recreating 60s CoolA Higher Class of HeroMetisse Motorcycles: Proper and Very BritishThe Guys from U.N.C.L.E. and A Man of Extraordinary Talents – five archival featurettes exploring the making of the film
  • U.N.C.L.E.: On-Set Spy – four archival, bite-sized featurettes going behind the scenes on the film set
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Double-sided fold-out poster, featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dare Creative
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Barry Forshaw, and a reprinted article from CODEX Magazine on the film’s cinematography
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Dare Creative
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Blu-ray
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Prince’s Purple Rain Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary With A 4k Upgrade
