HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week: Tuesday, May 7th
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week: Tuesday, May 7th

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Crow 4k Blu-ray Digital
The Crow (1994) 4k Blu-ray
High Noon 1952 4k UHD alt cover 1
The Mask of Fu Manchu Blu-ray
Scooby-doo on Zombie Island & Scooby-doo! Return to Zombie Island Blu-ray
Fletch 1985 Blu-ray
Night Falls on Manhattan 1996 Blu-ray
The Addams Family 1 & 2 Double Feature - Collectors Edition 4k UHD

Every week we try to highlight the newest 4k Blu-ray and the top Blu-ray releases for the week. This week Tuesday falls on May 7th, and so here is what’s arriving in physical media formats. At the top of our list is 30th Anniversary of The Crow (1994) arriving on 4k Blu-ray for the first time including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Also on 4k Blu-ray, The Addams Family 1 & 2 have been compiled in a Double Feature edition, Francis Ford Coppola’s One from the Heart: Reprise (1982) has been upgraded to Ultra HD from Lionsgate, and Kino Lorber has packaged a 2-disc edition of classic Western High Noon (1952) remastered in 4k.

On HD Blu-ray (1080p) you can pick up Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989), Hardware Wars (1978), The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), Joysticks (1983), Scooby-doo on Zombie Island in a double feature with Scooby-doo! Return to Zombie Island, and, The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), to name a few. See more releases below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray

Previous article
The Fall Guy is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
Next article
Dune 2-Film Collection Releasing on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray w/Digital Copies
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 4k SteelBook

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Release Dates In Theaters, On Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Dune 2-Film Collection 4k UHD Digital

Dune 2-Film Collection Releasing on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray w/Digital Copies

HD Report - 0

The Fall Guy is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0