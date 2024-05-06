New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week: Tuesday, May 7th

Every week we try to highlight the newest 4k Blu-ray and the top Blu-ray releases for the week. This week Tuesday falls on May 7th, and so here is what’s arriving in physical media formats. At the top of our list is 30th Anniversary of The Crow (1994) arriving on 4k Blu-ray for the first time including a Limited Edition SteelBook.

Also on 4k Blu-ray, The Addams Family 1 & 2 have been compiled in a Double Feature edition, Francis Ford Coppola’s One from the Heart: Reprise (1982) has been upgraded to Ultra HD from Lionsgate, and Kino Lorber has packaged a 2-disc edition of classic Western High Noon (1952) remastered in 4k.

On HD Blu-ray (1080p) you can pick up Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989), Hardware Wars (1978), The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), Joysticks (1983), Scooby-doo on Zombie Island in a double feature with Scooby-doo! Return to Zombie Island, and, The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), to name a few. See more releases below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, May 7th, 2024

4k Blu-ray

HD Blu-ray