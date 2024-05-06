New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week: Tuesday, May 7th

Every week we try to highlight the newest 4k Blu-ray and the top Blu-ray releases for the week. This week Tuesday falls on May 7th, and so here is what’s arriving in physical media formats. At the top of our list is 30th Anniversary of The Crow (1994) arriving on 4k Blu-ray for the first time including a Limited Edition SteelBook.
Also on 4k Blu-ray, The Addams Family 1 & 2 have been compiled in a Double Feature edition, Francis Ford Coppola’s One from the Heart: Reprise (1982) has been upgraded to Ultra HD from Lionsgate, and Kino Lorber has packaged a 2-disc edition of classic Western High Noon (1952) remastered in 4k.
On HD Blu-ray (1080p) you can pick up Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989), Hardware Wars (1978), The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), Joysticks (1983), Scooby-doo on Zombie Island in a double feature with Scooby-doo! Return to Zombie Island, and, The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932), to name a few. See more releases below with links to Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Frivolous Lola (1998) Cult Epics
- High Noon (1952) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- One from the Heart: Reprise (1982) (1982) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Postal (2007) Massacre Video
- The Addams Family 1 & 2 Double Feature – Collector’s Edition
- The Spider Labyrinth (1988) Severin
- The Crow (1994) 30th Anniversary Edition Paramount
- The Crow (1994) 30th Anniversary SteelBook Edition Paramount
HD Blu-ray
- A Story Of Floating Weeds / Floating Weeds: Two Films By Yasujiro Ozu – The Criterion Collection
- Devil’s Doorway (1950) Warner Archive
- Fletch (1985) – Special Edition
- Fletch Lives (1989) – Special Edition
- Frivolous Lola (1998) Cult Epics
- Hardware Wars (1978) MVD Visual
- Joysticks (1983) Collector’s Edition MVD Rewind
- Mob Psycho 100 III – Season 3 Crunchyroll
- Monk: Season Six
- Night Falls on Manhattan (1996) Arrow Video
- One from the Heart: Reprise (1982) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Sabotage (1936) MVD Rewind Collection
- Scooby-doo on Zombie Island / Scooby-doo! Return to Zombie Island
- The Addams Family 1 & 2 Double Feature – Collector’s Edition
- The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932) Warner Archive
- The Rain People (1969) Warner Archive
- Zero Woman: Red Handcuffs (1974) Cauldron Films