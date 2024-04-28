New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, April 30

This week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray first seasons of four Disney Plus Original Series arrive in physical media formats. From the Star Wars franchise, Andor: The Complete First Season and Obi-Wan: The Complete Series arrive in Limited Edition SteelBooks. And, from Marvel Studios the first seasons of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight also arrive in Limited Edition SteelBooks. All editions come with extra bonus material and concept art cards.

Mean Girls (2024) releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as the original 2004 film Mean Girls that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson hits stores in physical media editions for the first time including Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

The Ocean’s Eleven franchise films directed by Steven Soderbergh have all been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and packaged in single-disc edition SteelBooks with codes to redeem Digital Copies. And, the Ocean’s Trilogy compiles all three films in 3-disc edition with Digital Copies.

See more new releases below with links to purchase from Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray April 30, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

