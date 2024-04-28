New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases Tuesday, April 30

This week on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray first seasons of four Disney Plus Original Series arrive in physical media formats. From the Star Wars franchise, Andor: The Complete First Season and Obi-Wan: The Complete Series arrive in Limited Edition SteelBooks. And, from Marvel Studios the first seasons of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Moon Knight also arrive in Limited Edition SteelBooks. All editions come with extra bonus material and concept art cards.
Mean Girls (2024) releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as the original 2004 film Mean Girls that celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson hits stores in physical media editions for the first time including Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.
The Ocean’s Eleven franchise films directed by Steven Soderbergh have all been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray and packaged in single-disc edition SteelBooks with codes to redeem Digital Copies. And, the Ocean’s Trilogy compiles all three films in 3-disc edition with Digital Copies.
New releases below
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray April 30, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Andor: The Complete First Season 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- Barbarella (1968) Standard Edition
- Basket Case (1982) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Conan the Barbarian (1982) Standard Edition Arrow
- Conan the Destroyer (1984) Standard Edition Arrow
- Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors (1965) Vinegar Syndrome
- Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook
- Mean Girls (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Moon Knight: The Complete First Season 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros.
- Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros.
- Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros.
- Ocean’s Trilogy 3 Discs + Digital Warner Bros.
- The Church (1989) Severin
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season 4k SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- The Sect (1991) Severin
Blu-ray Disc
- Andor: The Complete First Season SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- Coffy (1973) Umbrella Ent.
- Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors (1965) Vinegar Syndrome
- Dogfight (1991) Criterion
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves 3-disc edition Paramount
- Madame Web (2024) Blu-ray/Digital
- Mean Girls (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Moon Knight: The Complete First Season SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series SteelBook Collector’s Edition
- Ordinary Angels (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Lionsgate
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season SteelBook Collectible Edition
- The Shape Of Night (1964) Limited Edition (3,000 copies) Radiance
- Witness (1989) Standard Special Edition
