Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight: The Complete First Season’ Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray In SteelBook Editions

[Updated 4/28/24] Marvel Studio’s “Moon Knight: The Complete First Season” is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in Limited SteelBook Editions from Disney/Buena Vista. The physical media releases arrive on April 30, 2024, and include extra bonus material such as deleted scenes, Egyptology, Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight, and a gag reel, as well as three concept art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Moon Knight” are presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. The Blu-ray offers 1080p resolution with sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Pre-orders of “Moon Knight: The Complete First Season” on 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $54.99) and Blu-ray (MSRP: $49.99) are available from Amazon and Walmart.

Along with Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, Disney is also releasing Andor: The Complete First Season, Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season. all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Special Features

Egyptology – Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.

Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight – Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.

Deleted Scenes: Don’t Go There – While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc’s state of mind and motivations. Breaking the Cycle – Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.

Gag Reel: Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.

Description: When Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

