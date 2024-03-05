Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series” will be released in 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray SteelBook Editions on April 30, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are presented in 2160p (4k) with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Pre-orders of “Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series” on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray are pending.

Along with Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, Disney is also releasing Andor: The Complete First Season, Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Special Features

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

The Dark Times: Villains – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.

Designing The Galaxy – Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

Director’s Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

Description: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.