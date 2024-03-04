Home4k Blu-rayMadame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD Physical...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Madame Web Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD Physical Media Formats [Updated]

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Amazon

Sony Pictures’ Madame Web was released in theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Produced by Columbia Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment and TSG Entertainment, the movie is the fourth title in the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Madame Web was directed by S. J. Clarkson and stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced.

The movie is up for pre-order in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD for release on April 30, 2024. Exclusive Blu-ray bonus features include a gag reel, Easter Eggs, Oracle of the Page, Fight Like a Spider, and deleted scenes. Non-exclusive bonus features include Future Vision and Casting the Web.

On 4k Blu-ray, Madame Web is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Madame Web is list priced $38.99 (Blu-ray), $49.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $34.96 $55.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). See Amazon links below for updated pricing.

Pre-order Links

  • Madame Web – Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
  • Madame Web – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
  • Madame Web – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook $34.96 Amazon
  • Madame Web – DVD/Digital $22.99 Amazon

Byline: Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed.

Description: “Meanwhile, in another universe…” In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present. 

Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
Madame Web (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
Madame Web (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon
Madame Web (2024) DVD/Digital Amazon

Article updated with release date and details. Original publish date Feb. 17, 2024.

Previous article
‘Sex and the City’ will stream on Netflix starting April 1st
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sex in the City starring Sarah Jessica Parker

‘Sex and the City’ will stream on Netflix starting April 1st

HD Report - 0
Heroes: The Complete Collection Blu-ray

Heroes: The Complete Collection Includes 4 Seasons + Heroes Reborn &...

HD Report - 0
The Matrix lobby scene

Best Dolby Atmos: The Matrix Lobby Scene

Jeff Chabot - 0