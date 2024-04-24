Ordinary Angels Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Ordinary Angels (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels starring Hillary Swank is releasing on Blu-ray Disc, Digital, and DVD. The film first arrives in digital formats on March 26, 2024 following by physical media formats on April 30, 2024.

The 2-disc, Blu-ray combo edition of Ordinary Angels includes a Blu-ray (1080p), DVD (SD), and Digital Copy (SD/HD/4k). The DVD edition only includes the movie on one disc (480p).

The movie is available in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision/HDR in digital formats only.

Ordinary Angels is priced $9.99 (Digital), $19.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD) on Amazon.

Logline: Inspired by the incredible true story of a hairdresser who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter.

Description: Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.