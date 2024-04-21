New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases April 23, 2024

New this week in physical media The Beekeeper (2024) starring Jason Statham arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. DC Studios/Warner Bros. animated feature Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two hits stores in both formats (Part One premiered in January 2024). Australian sci-fi/thriller Monolith (2022) releases on Blu-ray from Well Go USA. And, Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Trilogy arrives in a 7-disc set from Mubi.

Remastered in 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006) releases in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook as well as a standard plastic case version. Criterion adds another title to their 4k library in the documentary I Am Cuba (1964). And, Sony Pictures’ Steel Magnolias has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases April 23, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

