New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases April 23, 2024

New this week in physical media The Beekeeper (2024) starring Jason Statham arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray. DC Studios/Warner Bros. animated feature Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two hits stores in both formats (Part One premiered in January 2024). Australian sci-fi/thriller Monolith (2022) releases on Blu-ray from Well Go USA. And, Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Trilogy arrives in a 7-disc set from Mubi.
Remastered in 4k Blu-ray for the first time, Martin Scorsese’s The Departed (2006) releases in a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook as well as a standard plastic case version. Criterion adds another title to their 4k library in the documentary I Am Cuba (1964). And, Sony Pictures’ Steel Magnolias has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate the film’s 35th Anniversary.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases April 23, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Goodbye Uncle Tom (1971) 4-Disc Edition Blue Underground
- I Am Cuba (1964) Criterion Collection
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two (2024)
- Nostalghia (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Classics
- Rolling Thunder (1977) Shout! Studios “Shout Select”
- Steel Magnolias (1989) 35th Anniversary Sony Pictures
- The Beekeeper (2024) Warner Bros.
- The Demoniacs (1974) Indicator/Powerhouse
- The Departed (2006) standard edition Warner Bros.
- The Departed (2006) 4k SteelBook Warner Bros.
- The Nude Vampire (1970) Indicator/Powerhouse
Blu-ray Disc
- Black Mask (1996) 2-Disc Limited Edition Eureka Entertainment
- Drive-Away Dolls (2024) Collector’s Edition Universal Pictures
- Goodbye Uncle Tom (1971) 4-Disc Edition Blue Underground
- I Am Cuba (1964) Criterion Collection NEW
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two (2024)
- Kamen Rider Geats: The Complete Series
- Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Trilogy Mubi
- Monolith (2022) Well Go USA NEW
- Nostalghia (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Kino Classics
- Rolling Thunder (1977) Shout! Studios “Shout Select”
- The Beekeeper (2024) Warner Bros.
- The Cat and the Canary (1939) Collector’s Edition
- The Nude Vampire (1970) Indicator/Powerhouse
- The Project A Collection 4-disc edition 88 Films
- The Scarface Mob (1959) Limited Edition
