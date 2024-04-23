Home4k Blu-rayMean Girls Release Dates In Theaters, Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNews

Mean Girls Release Dates In Theaters, Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Mean-Girls-2024-4k-Blu-ray
Mean Girls (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Paramount Pictures’ Mean Girls (2024) was released in US theaters on January 12, 2024. The film was written by Tina Fey and directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. based on the Broadway musical of the same name. The movie will also be available for home viewing on disc and digital.

Mean Girls will first be released in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on Feb. 20, 2024. Bonus features with the digital purchase include a featurette, cast featurette, and trailers.

On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD, Mean Girls is arriving in stores on April 30, 2024. The Blu-ray Disc editions include a Digital Copy.

In addition, Mean Girls (2004) has been upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy to celebrate its 20th Anniversary. The “Burn Book” edition is dated for release on April 30, 2024.

Mean Girls (2024) is priced $24.96 (Blu-ray/Digital) and $27.96 (4k Blu-ray/Digital) on Amazon.

Mean Girls (2024) Blu-ray

Mean-Girls-2024-Blu-ray
Mean Girls (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Mean Girls (2004) 4k SteelBook

The original “Mean Girls” film will also release in a 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition on April 30th, 2024. The Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount presents Mean Girls in 4k for the first time and also includes a Digital Copy. The Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition is priced $25.99 on Amazon.

Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary "Burn Book" edition
Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition Buy on Amazon

Mean Girls (2024)

Byline: Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

Overview: New student Cady Heron is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels, she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Article upated. Original publish date Feb. 5, 2024.

Previous article
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Has Been Remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
Next article
Team America: World Police Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Team America- World Police 4k UHD 1000px

Team America: World Police Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby...

HD Report - 0
South Park- Bigger, Longer & Uncut 1999 4k Blu-ray

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut Has Been Remastered in 4k...

HD Report - 0
The Beekeeper 4k UHD

The Beekeeper Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0