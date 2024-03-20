Andor: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray In Collectible SteelBook Editions

Andor: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Lucasfilm’s “Andor: The Complete First Season” is releasing in physical media editions including on 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray. The Disney+ series will arrive in SteelBook Collectible Editions SteelBooks from Disney/Buena Vista on April 30, 2024.

The edition includes never-before-seen extras Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation, Aldhani: Rebel Heist, Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion, Narkina 5: One Way Out, and Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire, as well as three collectible art cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Andor” are presented in 2160p (4k) with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Pre-orders of “Andor: The Complete First Season” on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray are available on Amazon and Walmart.

Along with “Andor: The Complete First Season,” Disney is also releasing Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season. all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

Special Features

Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation – Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.

Aldhani: Rebel Heist – Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.

Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion – Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.

Narkina 5: One Way Out – Uncover the Empire’s penal system and the prison’s stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire – Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

Description: Explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

