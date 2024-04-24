Mean Girls (2004) Celebrates 20 Years With Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

2004 American teen comedy Mean Girls will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a special “Burn Book” edition arriving on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

The limited SteelBook from Paramount Pictures presents Mean Girls in 4k for the first time, featuring Dolby Vision/HDR10 for expanded color range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Along with the 4k disc, the “Burn Book” edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy at ParamountMovies.com.

Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition is priced $21.98 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

The 20th Anniversary edition of Mean Girls releases day-and-date with the physical media editions of Mean Girls (2024).

Description: After living in Africa with her zoologist parents, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) must brave the wilds of high school where she is taken under the wing of the popular girls, The Plastics, led by the cool and cruel Regina George (Rachel McAdams). What follows is a treasure trove of sharp, witty humor that defined a generation, inspired popularized countless catchphrases, a hit Broadway musical, and a new twist on the tale in 2024. Co-Starring and written by Tina Fey, and featuring Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler, MEAN GIRLS is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon and an iconic classic now on 4K Blu-ray.