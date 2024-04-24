Home4k Blu-rayMean Girls (2004) Celebrates 20 Years With Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Mean Girls (2004) Celebrates 20 Years With Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

2004 American teen comedy Mean Girls will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a special “Burn Book” edition arriving on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024.

The limited SteelBook from Paramount Pictures presents Mean Girls in 4k for the first time, featuring Dolby Vision/HDR10 for expanded color range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Along with the 4k disc, the “Burn Book” edition also includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy at ParamountMovies.com.

Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” edition is priced $21.98 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

The 20th Anniversary edition of Mean Girls releases day-and-date with the physical media editions of Mean Girls (2024).

Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary "Burn Book" edition
Mean Girls (2004) 4k Blu-ray 20th Anniversary “Burn Book” Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: After living in Africa with her zoologist parents, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) must brave the wilds of high school where she is taken under the wing of the popular girls, The Plastics, led by the cool and cruel Regina George (Rachel McAdams). What follows is a treasure trove of sharp, witty humor that defined a generation, inspired popularized countless catchphrases, a hit Broadway musical, and a new twist on the tale in 2024. Co-Starring and written by Tina Fey, and featuring Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, and Amy Poehler, MEAN GIRLS is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon and an iconic classic now on 4K Blu-ray.

Previous article
Team America: World Police Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
Next article
Ordinary Angels Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

MacBook Deal!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Laptop $699

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES

Ordinary Angels Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report - 0
Team America- World Police 4k UHD 1000px

Team America: World Police Has Been Upgraded To 4k with Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Mean Girls 2004 4k UHD 20th Anniversary Burn Book Edition

Mean Girls Release Dates In Theaters, Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0