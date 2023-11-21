Home4k Blu-rayChristopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Is Now Available On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Is Now Available On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Oppenheimer 4k Blu-ray case
Oppenheimer (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The home media formats arrived on November 21, 2023, with over three hours of bonus features on all disc editions (extras may vary with the digital purchase). Read Review

The UHD Blu-ray combo is a 3-disc edition that includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and 2k Blu-ray with Bonus Features. The Blu-ray combo is also a 3-disc edition that includes a Blu-ray, Blu-ray with Bonus Features, and DVD. A code to redeem a Digital Copy is also included in all Blu-ray editions.

On 4k Blu-ray, Oppenheimer (2023) is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and variable aspect ratios (2.20:1 & 1.78:1). The Blu-ray Disc presentations feature variable aspect ratios between 2.20:1 and 1.78:, but it should be noted the digital versions are fixed at 2.20:1.

The English soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Dolby Digital 2.0, as well as French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1.

Oppenheimer is priced $39.95 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital). Order on Amazon

This Sony Bravia 4k HDR TV w/120fps Is 39% Off For Black Friday
