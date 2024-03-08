Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Is 52% Off...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsNews

Deal Alert: Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Is 52% Off List Price

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on the Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection in gorgeous SteelBook packaging! The collection is now on sale for only $110.18 on Amazon. That’s 52% off the list price of $239.99! The 6-movie edition includes movies directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich .

The live-action Resident Evil films include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

In the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment collection, each film is presented on 4k UHD (2160p) Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR and HD (1080p) Blu-ray and encased in a premium SteelBook case. Codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film are also provided.

The collection also includes all previously released bonus features, along with new featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Special Features

  • All six movies packaged in Steelbook cases in a premium outer case featuring bold Umbrella Corp styling.
  • Collects all previous Special Features, including newly added featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.
  • All films now presented with Dolby Vision.
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection
Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Oscar Nominated/Winning Movies Streaming On Apple TV+ In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10 & Atmos (Limited Time)
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Gravity 2013 Photo Warner Bros

Oscar Nominated/Winning Movies Streaming On Apple TV+ In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10...

HD Report - 0
Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

HD Report - 0
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Releasing On 4k...

HD Report - 0