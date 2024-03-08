Deal Alert: Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Is 52% Off List Price

Resident Evil 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Buy on Amazon

Here’s a great deal on the Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection in gorgeous SteelBook packaging! The collection is now on sale for only $110.18 on Amazon. That’s 52% off the list price of $239.99! The 6-movie edition includes movies directed (or co-directed) by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich .

The live-action Resident Evil films include Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

In the Sony Pictures Home Entertainment collection, each film is presented on 4k UHD (2160p) Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR and HD (1080p) Blu-ray and encased in a premium SteelBook case. Codes to redeem Digital Copies of each film are also provided.

The collection also includes all previously released bonus features, along with new featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Special Features

All six movies packaged in Steelbook cases in a premium outer case featuring bold Umbrella Corp styling.

Collects all previous Special Features, including newly added featurettes from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

All films now presented with Dolby Vision.