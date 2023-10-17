Barbie Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

Home4k Blu-rayBarbie Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD
Barbie (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Barbie (2023) is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film first released for home viewing in digital formats on Sept. 12, but is now available in physical media formats from Warner Bros. and Studio Distribution Services (SDS).

Each of the Blu-ray Disc editions include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners, as well as six bonus featurettes detailed below (that are also included with the digital purchase).

In 4k UHD, Barbie (2023) is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision (Digital) and HDR10 (4k Blu-ray) High Dynamic Range Specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos in Digital 4k, Ultra HD Blu-ray, and Blu-ray.

Barbie is priced $24.96 (Blu-ray), $29.96 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.96 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Materials

  • It’s a Weird World (5m 3s)
  • All-Star Barbie Party (4m 57s)
  • Musical Make-Believe (9m 11s)
  • Becoming Barbie (6m 29s)
  • Welcome to Barbie Land (12m 1s)
  • Playing Dress-Up: An Extended Look at the Costumes of Barbie (7m 26s)
Barbie (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Byline: To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey”) and Ryan Gosling (“La La Land,” “Blue Valentine”) America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Alexandra Shipp (the “X-Men” films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education”), Scott Evans (“Grace and Frankie”), Jamie Demetriou (“Cruella”), Connor Swindells (“Sex Education,” “Emma.”), Sharon Rooney (“Dumbo,” “Jerk”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Ritu Arya (“The Umbrella Academy”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”).

Previous article
Oppenheimer 4k UHD, Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Bonus Features Revealed
