'Anatomy of a Fall' Release Dates: Blu-ray, Digital, & Rental
“Anatomy of a Fall” Blu-ray Disc Buy on Amazon

Justine Triet’s Academy Award-nominated drama “Anatomy of a Fall” premiered at Cannes in May, 2023 was released in US theaters on October 13. The film earned $30.7 million at the US box office (distributed by Neon).

When will “Anatomy of a Fall” be available in home media formats including digital, Blu-ray, and for rent? The film was first released in digital formats on Dec. 22, 2023. The Blu-ray edition arrives on May 28, 2024.

So far, we haven’t seen “Anatomy of a Fall” available in 4k anywhere on disc or digital. Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll see an announcement of a 4k disc release from The Criterion Collection.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

  • 2K digital master, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New interview with director Justine Triet
  • Deleted and alternate scenes with commentary by Triet
  • Audition footage of actors Milo Machado Graner and Antoine Reinartz and rehearsal footage of Machado Graner and actor Sandra Hüller
  • Trailer
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Alexandra Schwartz

“Anatomy of a Fall” on Blu-ray Disc is list priced $39.95. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: The closer we look, the less we know in Justine Triet’s masterful Palme d’Or–winning Anatomy of a Fall, an eerily riveting courtroom thriller that examines the line where truth becomes fiction and fiction becomes truth. When Sandra Voyter (a transfixing Sandra Hüller), a writer who turns the material of her life into autofiction, is put on trial for the suspicious death by defenestration—or was it suicide?—of her husband, it opens up an inquiry that will turn a troubled home inside out. Tapping into the minimalist intensity of a chamber drama—and using intricate, elliptical editing—Triet constructs a mystery that is ultimately less about a death than about the hidden lives we lead.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

New Articles

