HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Zone Of Interest Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

The Zone Of Interest Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Zone of Interest (2023) movie still
The Zone of Interest (2023) Digital 4k UHD Order on Amazon

Oscar-nominee The Zone of Interest was released in US theaters on Dec. 15, 2023. The film was written and directed by Jonathan Glazer based on the novel “The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis,” and has been nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Glazer), and Best Adapted Screenplay. But when will The Zone of Interest be available for viewing at home?

The Zone of Interest will first be released in digital formats for purchase on February 20, 2024. Audio/video formats include Dolby Atmos in 4k UHD with HDR (HDR10+ on Apple TV 4k). Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 may be available with other digital retailers.

In physical media formats including Blu-ray and DVD, The Zone of Interest is expected in late March 2024 (not confirmed).

Check back soon! We’ll keep you updated with the latest home media news about The Zone of Interest.

Byline: Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden beside the camp.

The Zone of Interest HD movie still

Previous article
Amazon Now Charges For Dolby Vision HDR & Dolby Atmos
Next article
Max Will Start Streaming Live Sports in Dolby Vision HDR, But With Some Catches.
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Bob Marley: One Love 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Bob Marley: One Love Releasing On Blu-ray 4k Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
NBA-All-Star-Game-BR-Add-On-Max

Max Will Start Streaming Live Sports in Dolby Vision HDR, But...

Jeff Chabot - 0
Prime-Video-Upgrade-2024

Amazon Now Charges For Dolby Vision HDR & Dolby Atmos

HD Report - 0