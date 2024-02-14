The Zone Of Interest Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Zone of Interest (2023) Digital 4k UHD Order on Amazon

Oscar-nominee The Zone of Interest was released in US theaters on Dec. 15, 2023. The film was written and directed by Jonathan Glazer based on the novel “The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis,” and has been nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Glazer), and Best Adapted Screenplay. But when will The Zone of Interest be available for viewing at home?

The Zone of Interest will first be released in digital formats for purchase on February 20, 2024. Audio/video formats include Dolby Atmos in 4k UHD with HDR (HDR10+ on Apple TV 4k). Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 may be available with other digital retailers.

In physical media formats including Blu-ray and DVD, The Zone of Interest is expected in late March 2024 (not confirmed).

Check back soon! We’ll keep you updated with the latest home media news about The Zone of Interest.

Byline: Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden beside the camp.