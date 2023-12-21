The Holdovers Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Holdovers (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers (2023) starring Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa is releasing for home viewing on Blu-ray Disc, DVD, and Digital. The film first arrives in Digital formats on November 28, 2023 followed by disc formats on January 2, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Holdovers is presented in 1080p at 1.66:1 aspect ratio with a DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 LCR (Left Center Right) mix. Both of those formats are somewhat unconventional in the movie and home media space, making it a curious piece of physical media to add to the library.

In Digital formats, the movie is available to stream/download in 4k UHD with HDR10+ High Dynamic Range. The audio from most providers is offered in Dolby 5.1, so it would be interesting to compare the disc to digital.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray and DVD include deleted scenes, featurettes “Working with Alexander” and “The Cast of The Holdovers,” and more.

The Holdovers is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $19.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon

Byline: A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go.

Summary: A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam.