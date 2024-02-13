HomeBlu-ray DiscHow To Watch 'Past Lives' At Home and in the Best Quality...
How To Watch ‘Past Lives’ At Home and in the Best Quality (4k, HDR, Atmos)

Past Lives (2023) Buy/Rent on Amazon

Want to know how to watch the Oscar-nominated drama Past Lives before the Academy Awards ceremony on March 10, 2024? The film is available in several ways to watch at home including Digital (for rent or purchase), Blu-ray, DVD, and now on Paramount+.

Purchase/Rent Digital

Past Lives can be purchased or rented in digital formats including 4k UHD and HDR. Apple TV 4k offers the movie with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. This is currently the best way to watch the movie since a 4k Blu-ray is not yet available. Past Lives costs $4.99 (Rent) or $19.99 (Buy) from digital services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu.

Blu-ray/DVD

Past Lives Blu-ray
Past Lives (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Past Lives was released in disc formats on September 19, 2023. On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD). Audio formats include DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. In Digital HD, the movie is (confirmed on Apple TV) to offer Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and Korean.

Paramount+

Past Lives was also just added to the Paramount+ streaming library via the website’s content partner Showtime. The movie is available for free to subscribers and streams in 4k UHD with 5.1 channel surround sound.

Synopsis: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.

