A24’s Past Lives Releasing On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Past Lives (2023) Blu-ray/Digital

A24’s Past Lives (2023) written and directed by Celine Song is getting released to home media formats including Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats on August 22, followed by discs and rental options on September 19, 2023.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD). Audio formats TBD. In Digital HD, the movie is (confirmed on Apple TV) to offer Dolby Atmos. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and Korean.

Past Lives is priced $15.79 (Blu-ray) $19.99 (Digital), and $19.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance.