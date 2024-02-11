New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 13, 2024

This is a huge week for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with quite a few titles to tell you about. First off, we should start with the 4th Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection in a green color palette box set. The edition includes His Girl Friday (1940), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Kramer vs Kramer (1979), Starman (1984), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and Punch Drunk Love (2002) all in 4k for the first time.
In another collection, the Universal Classic Horror 8-Film Limited Edition includes eight classic monster films on 4k Blu-ray (Limited to 5,500 copies). The Amazon exclusive, limited to 5,500 copies, includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera(1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon(1954).
Last year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in several physical media editions including exclusives from Amazon and Walmart. The Marvels also arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray formats for the first time including the Marvel Cinematic Universal Edition from Disney and 4k SteelBook from Walmart.
Other films arriving on 4k Blu-ray this week include Paramount’s Footloose (1984), Sony’s Harriet (2019), BBC’s Planet Earth III, Sony’s Ticket to Paradise (2022), and Shout! Factory’s Willy’s Wonderland (2021).
On Blu-ray Disc, the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hits stores in a 2-disc edition from RLJ Entertainment, Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla (2023) releases in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition from Lionsgate, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) starring Jack Black arrives on Blu-ray, and The Criterion Collection has packaged 4 films in Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons in a 4-disc Blu-ray set.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Feb. 13, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 (His Girl Friday/Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner/Kramer vs. Kramer/Starman/Sleepless in Seattle/Punch-Drunk Love)
- Harriet (2019) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Paramount
- Planet Earth III 6-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray BBC
- Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection 8 Movies/8 Discs
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Lionsgate
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Amazon Exclusive Lionsgate
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Walmart Exclusive Lionsgate
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) SteelBook Collectible Edition Walmart Exclusive Lionsgate
- The Marvels (2023) Cinematic Universe Edition Disney/Buena Vista
- The Marvels (2023) 4k SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
- Ticket to Paradise (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal
- Willy’s Wonderland (2021) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
2k Blu-ray
- Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 (His Girl Friday/Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner/Kramer vs. Kramer/Starman/Sleepless in Seattle/Punch-Drunk Love)
- Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons (A Tale of Springtime/A Tale of Winter/A Tale of Summer/A Tale of Autumn) – The Criterion Collection
- Fear Is The Key (1972)
- Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Paramount
- Harriet (2019) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Hypnotic (2023)
- Planet Earth III 6-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray BBC
- Priscilla (2023) 2-disc edition Lionsgate Amazon
- SPY x FAMILY: Season 1 Part 2 Crunchyroll NEW
- SPY x FAMILY: Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition Crunchyroll
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Lionsgate
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Walmart Exclusive SteelBook
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) Target Exclusive Lionsgate NEW
- The Marvels (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Disney/Buena Vista (2023)
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season One
- Ticket to Paradise (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal
- Willy’s Wonderland (2021) 2-disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Studios
