New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 13, 2024

This is a huge week for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with quite a few titles to tell you about. First off, we should start with the 4th Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection in a green color palette box set. The edition includes His Girl Friday (1940), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Kramer vs Kramer (1979), Starman (1984), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and Punch Drunk Love (2002) all in 4k for the first time.

In another collection, the Universal Classic Horror 8-Film Limited Edition includes eight classic monster films on 4k Blu-ray (Limited to 5,500 copies). The Amazon exclusive, limited to 5,500 copies, includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera(1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon(1954).

Last year’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in several physical media editions including exclusives from Amazon and Walmart. The Marvels also arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray formats for the first time including the Marvel Cinematic Universal Edition from Disney and 4k SteelBook from Walmart.

Other films arriving on 4k Blu-ray this week include Paramount’s Footloose (1984), Sony’s Harriet (2019), BBC’s Planet Earth III, Sony’s Ticket to Paradise (2022), and Shout! Factory’s Willy’s Wonderland (2021).

On Blu-ray Disc, the first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hits stores in a 2-disc edition from RLJ Entertainment, Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla (2023) releases in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition from Lionsgate, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006) starring Jack Black arrives on Blu-ray, and The Criterion Collection has packaged 4 films in Eric Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons in a 4-disc Blu-ray set.

See more physical media releases below with links to purchase on Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Feb. 13, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

