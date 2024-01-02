The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Release Officially Announced & Detailed

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Buy on Amazon

Lionsgate has officially announced the release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film (already available in Digital formats) arrives on disc February 13, 2024.

Other editions include an Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray, Target Exclusive Blu-ray, Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook, and Limited Edition Walmart Exclusive 4k Blu-ray. See details on editions.

Bonus features have also been detailed. The Blu-ray editions include an 8-part documentary titled “Predator or Prey,” Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble), Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird), A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin), and more.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes pre-orders are priced $19.96 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, $29.96 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $42.99 Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray, and $24.99 in Digital. See on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson

“Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” 8-Part Documentary

Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble)

Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird)

A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin)

Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair)

To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons)

Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process)

Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)

“The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler

A Letter to the Fans

Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)

English SDH subtitles, French, Spanish

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiered in US theaters on November 17, 2023. The movie was produced on a $100M budget and has so far earned $155M at the worldwide box office.

The movie was directed by Francis Lawrence with screenplay written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

Byline: Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games.