Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection Features 8 Films In 4k [Updated]

[Updated Feb. 11, 2024] Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has compiled eight classic monster films on 4k Blu-ray in a limited physical media edition. The Amazon Exclusive 8-disc collection arrives Oct. 3, 2023 Feb. 11, 2024.

The edition is limited to 5,500 copies only, and includes a code to redeem digital copies of the films via https://www.universalredeem.com/.

The collection includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954).

On 4k Blu-ray, the Universal Pictures movies are presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Aspect ratios vary according to the film. English audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono as well as dubs in multiple languages (vary by film).

The Universal Classics Monsters 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Collection is list-priced $129.99 US. View on Amazon

Limited Edition Details

Disc 1 – Dracula (1931):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Dracula (1931) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Dracula (1931) Spanish Version

The Road to Dracula

Lugosi: The Dark Prince

Dracula: The Restoration

Dracula Archives

Trailer Gallery

Monster Tracks

Play Movie with Alternate Philip Glass Score

Disc 2 – Frankenstein (1931):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made A Monster

Karloff: The Gentle Monster

Universal Horror

Frankenstein Archives

Boo!: A Short Film

Trailer Gallery

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Monster Tracks

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Rudy Behlmer

Feature Commentary with Historian Sir Christopher Frayling

Disc 3 – The Mummy (1932):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Mummy (1932) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy

The Mummy Archives

100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen

Disc 4 – The Invisible Man (1933):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Invisible Man (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Now You See Him: The Invisible Man Revealed!

Production Photographs

Trailer Gallery

100 Years of Universal: Unforgettable Characters

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Rudy Behlmer

Disc 5 – The Bride of Frankenstein:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Bride of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein

The Bride of Frankenstein Archive

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen

Disc 6 – The Wolf Man (1941):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Wolf Man (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Monster by Moonlight

The Wolf Man: From Ancient Curse to Modern Myth

Pure in Heart: The Life and Legacy of Lon Chaney Jr.

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

The Wolf Man Archives

Trailer Gallery

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Disc 7 – Phantom of the Opera (1943):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Phantom of the Opera (1943) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen

Disc 8 – Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Creature from the Black Lagoon (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Back to the Black Lagoon

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date Aug. 8, 2023.