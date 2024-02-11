Home4k Blu-rayUniversal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection Features 8 Films In 4k
Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection Features 8 Films In 4k [Updated]

Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection 4k Blu-ray
[Updated Feb. 11, 2024] Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has compiled eight classic monster films on 4k Blu-ray in a limited physical media edition. The Amazon Exclusive 8-disc collection arrives Oct. 3, 2023 Feb. 11, 2024.

The edition is limited to 5,500 copies only, and includes a code to redeem digital copies of the films via https://www.universalredeem.com/.

The collection includes Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man (1941), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954).

On 4k Blu-ray, the Universal Pictures movies are presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Aspect ratios vary according to the film. English audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono as well as dubs in multiple languages (vary by film).

The Universal Classics Monsters 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Collection is list-priced $129.99 US. View on Amazon

Limited Edition Details

Disc 1 – Dracula (1931):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Dracula (1931) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Dracula (1931) Spanish Version
  • The Road to Dracula
  • Lugosi: The Dark Prince
  • Dracula: The Restoration
  • Dracula Archives
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Monster Tracks
  • Play Movie with Alternate Philip Glass Score

Disc 2 – Frankenstein (1931):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made A Monster
  • Karloff: The Gentle Monster
  • Universal Horror
  • Frankenstein Archives
  • Boo!: A Short Film
  • Trailer Gallery
  • 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
  • Monster Tracks
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Rudy Behlmer
  • Feature Commentary with Historian Sir Christopher Frayling

Disc 3 – The Mummy (1932):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Mummy (1932) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed
  • He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce
  • Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy
  • The Mummy Archives
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen

Disc 4 – The Invisible Man (1933):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Invisible Man (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Now You See Him: The Invisible Man Revealed!
  • Production Photographs
  • Trailer Gallery
  • 100 Years of Universal: Unforgettable Characters
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Rudy Behlmer

Disc 5 – The Bride of Frankenstein:

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Bride of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein
  • The Bride of Frankenstein Archive
  • 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen

Disc 6 – The Wolf Man (1941):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Wolf Man (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Monster by Moonlight
  • The Wolf Man: From Ancient Curse to Modern Myth
  • Pure in Heart: The Life and Legacy of Lon Chaney Jr.
  • He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce
  • The Wolf Man Archives
  • Trailer Gallery
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Disc 7 – Phantom of the Opera (1943):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Phantom of the Opera (1943) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked
  • Production Photographs
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen

Disc 8 – Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Creature from the Black Lagoon (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Back to the Black Lagoon
  • Production Photographs
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date Aug. 8, 2023.

