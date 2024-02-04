New Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 6, 2024

Want to know what’s new in physical media? This week on 4K Blu-ray or Blu-ray you can pick up McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971) from the Criterion Collection. And, BloodRayne (2005), previously schedeuled for January, is now available in a 2-disc edition from Massacre Video.
On 2K Blu-ray, Kino Lorber has a bunch of new releases this week including Burnt Offerings (1976), The Big Country (1958), Road to Shame (1959), Witness for the Prosecution (1957), and The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) starring Steve McQueen.
Shout Factory has a couple of new releases including Funeral Home (1981) and The Terminal Man (1974). And, Crunchyroll drops a couple of titles including Handyman Saitou in Another World: The Complete Season, and SPY x FAMILY: Season 1 Part 2 in both a standard and Limited Edition. See other new releases this week below with links to purchase from Amazon.
New Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- BloodRayne (2005) 2-disc edition Massacre Video
- McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) Criterion Collection
Blu-ray
- BloodRayne (2005) 2-disc edition Massacre Video
- Burnt Offerings (1976) Kino Lorber
- Funeral Home (1981) Shout! Factory
- Handyman Saitou in Another World: The Complete Season Crunchyroll
- Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom Trilogy Mubi
- McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Criterion Collection
- OSS 117: Five Film Collection
- The Big Country (1958) Kino Lorber
- Road to Shame (1959) Kino Classics
- SPY x FAMILY: Season 1 Part 2 Crunchyroll
- SPY x FAMILY: Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition Crunchyroll
- The Terminal Man (1974) Shout! Factory
- The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) Kino Lorber
- Waitress: The Musical Decal
- Witness for the Prosection (1957) Kino Lorber
