New Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, Feb. 6, 2024

Want to know what’s new in physical media? This week on 4K Blu-ray or Blu-ray you can pick up McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971) from the Criterion Collection. And, BloodRayne (2005), previously schedeuled for January, is now available in a 2-disc edition from Massacre Video.

On 2K Blu-ray, Kino Lorber has a bunch of new releases this week including Burnt Offerings (1976), The Big Country (1958), Road to Shame (1959), Witness for the Prosecution (1957), and The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) starring Steve McQueen.

Shout Factory has a couple of new releases including Funeral Home (1981) and The Terminal Man (1974). And, Crunchyroll drops a couple of titles including Handyman Saitou in Another World: The Complete Season, and SPY x FAMILY: Season 1 Part 2 in both a standard and Limited Edition. See other new releases this week below with links to purchase from Amazon.

New Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

