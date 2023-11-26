Planet Earth III dated for release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

Planet Earth III 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

BBC’s Planet Earth III has been dated for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 6-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray collection arrives on February 13, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Planet Earth III 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is list priced $44.99 and the DVD $31.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Planet Earth III on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives 7 years after the release of Planet Earth II, a high-quality presentation from BBC that impresses in both audio and video specs.

Description: Completing the Planet Earth trilogy, Planet Earth III explores the greatest habitats on our planet and the extraordinary animals that live in them. Filled with wonder and insight, Planet Earth III celebrates places and animals beyond our imagination. From the depths of the ocean to the most remote jungle, discover the planet’s last great wild places and the astonishing strategies animals have evolved to survive. Each episode focuses on a distinct and dazzling habitat, including grasslands and deserts, forests, freshwater habitats, and coasts. This contemporary chapter of Planet Earth also reveals the new challenges that wildlife faces in our modern and crowded world.