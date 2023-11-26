Home4k Blu-rayPlanet Earth III dated for release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Planet Earth III dated for release on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Planet Earth III 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

BBC’s Planet Earth III has been dated for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 6-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray collection arrives on February 13, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes are presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

Planet Earth III 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is list priced $44.99 and the DVD $31.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee.)

Planet Earth III on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD arrives 7 years after the release of Planet Earth II, a high-quality presentation from BBC that impresses in both audio and video specs.

Description: Completing the Planet Earth trilogy, Planet Earth III explores the greatest habitats on our planet and the extraordinary animals that live in them. Filled with wonder and insight, Planet Earth III celebrates places and animals beyond our imagination. From the depths of the ocean to the most remote jungle, discover the planet’s last great wild places and the astonishing strategies animals have evolved to survive. Each episode focuses on a distinct and dazzling habitat, including grasslands and deserts, forests, freshwater habitats, and coasts. This contemporary chapter of Planet Earth also reveals the new challenges that wildlife faces in our modern and crowded world.

Previous article
Sony 4K OLED/LED TV Deals On Cyber Monday (2022/2023 models)
Next article
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes poster

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Release Dates...

HD Report - 0
Sony-98-inch-4K-Ultra-HD-TV-X90L-Series-BRAVIA-XR-Full-Array-LED-Smart-Google-TV-XR98X90L-2023-Model

Sony 4K OLED/LED TV Deals On Cyber Monday (2022/2023 models)

DealFinder - 0
SAMSUNG-65-Inch-Class-QLED-4K-Q70C-Series-Quantum-HDR

Samsung 4K/8K HDR TV Cyber Monday Deals (2023 Models)

DealFinder - 0