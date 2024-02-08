HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1 Blu-ray SteelBook Edition
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1 Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1 Blu-ray SteelBook
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1 Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1 is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on February 13, 2024. The 2-disc Blu-ray from RLJ Entertainment is a special SteelBook edition with custom artwork on the front, back, and inside spread.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Special features include Cast Diaries, Show Me More, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 1 is priced $23.98 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Cast Diaries
  • Show Me More
  • The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Description: Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.

Synopsis: Daryl Dixon finds himself far from home and once again facing old demons and new enemies while charged with protecting a curious young boy whose origin has become the stuff of legend and the focal point of varied factions across France.

