Columbia Classics 4K Collection Vol. 4 Features 6 Remastered Films In Dolby Vision & Atmos

The fourth Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Collection has been dated for release on February 13, 2024, from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The new volume features six films presented in 4k Ultra HD for the first time including His Girl Friday (1940), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Kramer vs Kramer (1979), Starman (1984), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and Punch Drunk Love (2002).

All six films are presented in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Soundtracks vary according to the title but five of the films are offered in Dolby Atmos with the exception of His Girl Friday provided in Mono DTS-HD Master Audio.

The movies are exclusively available on 4K Blu-ray Disc in this Limited Edition Set which includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films plus over 30 hours of new and archival Special Features.

The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4 has an MSRP of $215 US.

Description: The six films in the COLUMBIA CLASSICS 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION VOLUME 4 are only available on 4K Ultra HD disc within this special limited edition collector’s set. Included with the collection is a gorgeous hardbound 80-page book, featuring in-depth sections about the making of each film within the set via six all-new incisive essays from renowned writers and journalists, plus rare photos from deep within the Columbia Pictures archives. The set also includes hours of special features across the films, including both newly created behind-the-scenes featurettes and commentaries and never-before-seen archival materials, plus the entirety of the 1986 “Starman” TV series, exclusively debuting in high definition!

Columbia Classics 4k UHD Collection Vol. 4 Contents

HIS GIRL FRIDAY

Synopsis:

A classic screwball comedy in which Rosalind Russell plays reporter Hildy Johnson, who, on the eve of her remarriage, is talked into one more assignment by her editor and ex-husband, played by Cary Grant. While interviewing a condemned man, Hildy realizes that his hanging is planned as a vote-getting measure.



HIS GIRL FRIDAY Disc Breakdown

4K Ultra HD Includes:

• Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

• Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

Blu-ray Includes:

• Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

• Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o Audio Commentary Featuring Film Critic and Author Todd McCarthy

o NEW: Screwball Style: The Iconic Costumes of Robert Kalloch Featurette

o NEW: Breaking the Speed Barrier: The Dialogue of His Girl Friday Featurette

o Lighting Up with Hildy Johnson Featurette

o Ben Hecht Featurette

o On Assignment: His Girl Friday Featurette

o Cary Grant: Making Headlines Featurette

o Rosalind Russell: The Inside Scoop Featurette

o Howard Hawks: Reporter’s Notebook Featurette

o The Funny Pages Featurette

o Vintage Advertising

o Theatrical Trailers



HIS GIRL FRIDAY has a run time of approximately 92 minutes and is not rated.



GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER



Synopsis:

Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn (who won the Academy Award® for Best Actress for her performance) are unforgettable as perplexed parents in this landmark 1967 movie about mixed marriage. Joanna (Katharine Houghton), the beautiful daughter of crusading publisher Matthew Drayton (Tracy) and his patrician wife Christina (Hepburn), returns home with her new fiancé John Prentice (Sidney Poitier), a distinguished Black doctor. Christina accepts her daughter’s decision to marry John, but Matthew is shocked by this interracial union; the doctor’s parents are equally dismayed. Both families must sit down face to face and examine each other’s level of intolerance. In GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER, director Stanley Kramer has created a masterful study of society’s prejudices. Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.



GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER Disc Breakdown

4K Ultra HD Includes:

• Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

• Dolby Atmos English audio

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o Audio Commentary Featuring Eddy Friedfeld, Lee Pfeiffer and Paul Scrabo

o Theatrical Teaser

•Feature Blu-ray Includes:

• Feature presented in high definition

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• 3.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o Introductions

– Karen Kramer

– Steven Spielberg

– Tom Brokaw

– Quincy Jones

o A Love Story for Today Featurette

o A Special Kind of Love Featurette

o Stanley Kramer: A Man’s Search for Truth Featurette

o Stanley Kramer Accepts the Irving Thalberg Award

o 2007 Producers Guild Stanley Kramer Award Presentation to An Inconvenient Truth

o Photo Gallery

o Theatrical Trailer



GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER has a run time of approximately 108 minutes and is not rated.



KRAMER VS. KRAMER



Synopsis:

Winner of 5 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, KRAMER VS. KRAMER is a groundbreaking drama about the heartbreak of divorce and the struggle between work and family. Young husband and father Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman) loves his family – and his job, which is where he spends most of his time. When he returns home late one evening from work, his wife Joanna (Meryl Streep) confronts him and then leaves him, forcing Ted to become the sole caregiver to their six-year-old son. Now, Ted must learn to be a father while balancing the demands of his high-pressure career. But just as Ted adapts to his new role and begins to feel like a fulfilled parent, Joanna returns. And now she wants her son back. Celebrating its 45th anniversary.



KRAMER VS. KRAMER Disc Breakdown

4K Ultra HD Includes:

• Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

• Dolby Atmos English audio

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• Mono DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o NEW: Audio Commentary with Film Professor Jennine Lanouette

o NEW: 5 Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

o 4 Featurettes

– Robert Benton on Directing

– Justin Henry on Acting

– Mothers and Daughters

– Points of Pride

o Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray Includes:

• Feature presented in high definition

• 5.1 Dolby TrueHD

• Special Feature:

o Finding the Truth – The Making of Kramer vs. Kramer



KRAMER VS. KRAMER has a run time of approximately 105 minutes and is rated PG.



STARMAN



Synopsis:

Director John Carpenter presents a romantic science fiction odyssey starring Jeff Bridges in his Oscar®-nominated role as an innocent alien from a distant planet who learns what it means to be a man in love. When his spacecraft is shot down over Wisconsin, Starman (Bridges) arrives at the remote cabin of a distraught young widow, Jenny Hayden (Karen Allen), and clones the form of her dead husband. The alien convinces Jenny to drive him to Arizona, explaining that if he isn’t picked up by his mothership in three days, he’ll die. Hot on their trail are government agents, intent on capturing the alien, dead or alive. En route, Starman demonstrates the power of universal love, while Jenny rediscovers her human feelings for passion. Celebrating its 40th anniversary.



STARMAN Disc Breakdown

4K Ultra HD Includes:

• Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

• Dolby Atmos English audio

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio

Blu-ray Includes:

• Feature presented in high definition, from the 4K master

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Actor Jeff Bridges

o NEW: Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

o NEW: Behind-the-Scenes Time Lapses

o They Came from Hollywood: Revisiting Starman Featurette

o Making-Of Featurette

o Music Video

o Still Gallery

o Theatrical Trailer



STARMAN has a run time of approximately 115 minutes and is rated PG.



SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE



Synopsis:

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in Nora Ephron’s wonderfully romantic comedy about two people drawn together by destiny. Hanks stars as Sam Baldwin, a widowed father who, thanks to the wiles of his worried son, becomes a reluctant guest on a radio call-in show. He’s an instant hit with thousands of female listeners who deluge his Seattle home with letters of comfort. Meanwhile, inspired in equal parts by Sam’s story and by classic Hollywood romance, writer Annie Reed (Ryan) becomes convinced that it’s her destiny to meet Sam. There are just two problems: Annie’s engaged to someone else and Sam doesn’t know yet that they’re made for each other. Co-starring Rosie O’Donnell, Rita Wilson and Rob Reiner.



SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE Disc Breakdown

4K Ultra HD Includes:

• Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

• Dolby Atmos English audio

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio

Feature Blu-ray Includes:

• Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• 2-Channel Surround DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o NEW: 30th Anniversary Critic Commentary with Karen Han & David Sims

o NEW: A Conversation on Sleepless in Seattle with Gary Foster and Meg Ryan

o Audio Commentary Featuring Nora and Delia Ephron

o 4 Deleted Scenes

o Love in the Movies Featurette

o “When I Fall in Love” Music Video

o Theatrical Trailer



SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE has a run time of approximately 105 minutes and is rated PG for some language.



PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE



Synopsis:

Winner of the Best Director Prize at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival, this misfit love story of disconnected people trying to find one another in an antagonistic world is a comedy of discomfort and rage that turns unexpectedly sweet and pure. Adam Sandler gives an amazing and unusual performance as Barry Egan, a socially impaired owner of a small novelty business, who is dominated by seven sisters and is unlikely to find love unless it finds him. When a mysterious woman comes into his life, his emotions go haywire, fluctuating between uncontrollable rage, lust and self-doubt. From the writer/director of Boogie Nights and Magnolia, PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE is a dark, lovely and unique film experience.



PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE Disc Breakdown

4K Ultra HD Includes:

• Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, approved by director Paul Thomas Anderson

• Dolby Atmos English audio, approved by director Paul Thomas Anderson

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Feature Blu-ray Includes:

• Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

• 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

• Special Features:

o 2 Deleted Scenes

o Mattress Man Commercial

o Blossoms and Blood

o 12 Scopitones

o Jon Brion Featurette

o Recording Session

o Theatrical Trailers



PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE has a run time of approximately 95 minutes and is rated R for strong language including a scene of sexual dialogue.



EXCLUSIVE BONUS DISCS INCLUDE:

• STARMAN – the complete 1986-1987 22-episode follow-up series, based on the feature film—exclusively presented in high definition! HD episodes included on 4K UHD discs for maximum space.