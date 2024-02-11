Home4k Blu-rayFootloose (1984) Remastered Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHD

Footloose (1984) Remastered Releasing In 4k UHD Blu-ray Editions

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

80’s classic Footloose starring Kevin Bacon has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The movie arrives in standard and SteelBook editions on February 13, 2024, celebrating 40 years since the film’s debut in 1984.

Each Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Footloose includes a 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a digital copy (available in 4k from supporting services such as Vudu and iTunes). Legacy bonus features such as Let’s Dance, Remembering Willard, and audio commentary are included on the Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Footloose is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English, English captions, and French.

Special Features

  • Commentary by Craig Zadan and Dean Pitchford
  • Commentary by Kevin Bacon
  • Let’s Dance! Kevin Bacon on Footloose
  • From Bomont to the Big Apple: An Interview with Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Remembering Willard
  • Kevin Bacon’s Screen Test
  • Kevin Bacon Costume Montage
  • Footloose: A Modern Musical – Part 1
  • Footloose: A Modern Musical – Part 2
  • Footloose: Songs That Tell A Story
  • Theatrical Trailer

Footloose is priced $21.52 (standard 4k Blu-ray) and $30.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook). Buy on Amazon

Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Footloose (1984) 4k SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Description: Jumping with the spirit of freedom, dazzling dance numbers, and an electrifying 80s musical soundtrack, FOOTLOOSE is a timeless struggle between innocent pleasure and rigid morality. City-boy Ren McCormick (Kevin Bacon) is new to an uptight small town where dancing has been banned. Ren quickly makes a new best friend in Willard (Chris Penn) and falls fast for the minister’s daughter (Lori Singer), but his love for music and dancing gets him into hot water equally as fast.

Synopsis: City-boy Ren McCormick (Kevin Bacon) is new to an uptight small town where dancing has been banned. Ren quickly makes a new best friend in Willard (Chris Penn) and falls fast for the minister’s daughter (Lori Singer), but his love for music and dancing gets him into hot water equally as fast.  

Featuring a treasury of hit songs, from Kenny Loggins, Shalamar, Deniece Williams, Bonnie Tyler, Quiet Riot, John Mellencamp, Foreigner, and more!

Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray specs
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray
Footloose (1984) 4k Blu-ray specs

Article updated: Original publish date Dec. 13, 2023.

Previous article
How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR On CBS & Paramount+.
Next article
Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection Features 8 Films In 4k [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray feb 20 2024

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Feb. 13, 2024

HD Report - 0
Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection 4k Blu-ray

Universal Classic Monsters Limited Edition Collection Features 8 Films In 4k...

HD Report - 0
Super Bowl LVIII logo

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 In 4k/HDR & HD/HDR On...

HD Report - 0