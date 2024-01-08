Home4k Blu-rayThe Marvels Release Dates On Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Disney+
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDisney+DVDNews

The Marvels Release Dates On Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Disney+

HD Report
0
The Marvels (2023)

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels release dates on disc and digital have been confirmed today. The film will first release in Digital formats including 4k/HDR/Atmos on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 (9:00 p.m. PT on Jan. 15, 2024).

Disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive in stores and ship online for Feb. 13, 2024.

And, the The Marvels will release exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service (expected late February, following the physical media releases.

Check back as we update this article with disc packaging art, bonus materials, and confirmed Disney+ release.

Byline: Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe.

Synopsis: Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.

Previous article
K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k
Next article
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Sale 41% Off
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k Projector Deal!

LG Home Theater Projector Deal

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDisney+DVDNews

The Marvels Release Dates On Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Disney+

HD Report
0
The Marvels (2023)

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels release dates on disc and digital have been confirmed today. The film will first release in Digital formats including 4k/HDR/Atmos on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 (9:00 p.m. PT on Jan. 15, 2024).

Disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive in stores and ship online for Feb. 13, 2024.

And, the The Marvels will release exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service (expected late February, following the physical media releases.

Check back as we update this article with disc packaging art, bonus materials, and confirmed Disney+ release.

Byline: Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe.

Synopsis: Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.

Previous article
K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k
Next article
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Sale 41% Off
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

240Hz Gaming Monitor Deal!

Samsung Curved Gaming Monitor Deal

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection SteelBook Collection Sale 41% Off

DealFinder - 0
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) 4k UHD Collector's Edition

K-19: The Widowmaker starring Harrison Ford has been remastered in 4k

HD Report - 0
Priscilla (2023) Blu-ray

Sophia Coppola’s Priscilla (2023) Release Dates On Blu-ray & Digital

HD Report - 0