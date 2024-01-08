The Marvels Release Dates On Digital, 4k/Blu-ray, DVD, & Disney+

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels release dates on disc and digital have been confirmed today. The film will first release in Digital formats including 4k/HDR/Atmos on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 (9:00 p.m. PT on Jan. 15, 2024).

Disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive in stores and ship online for Feb. 13, 2024.

And, the The Marvels will release exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service (expected late February, following the physical media releases.

Check back as we update this article with disc packaging art, bonus materials, and confirmed Disney+ release.

Byline: Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe.

Synopsis: Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.