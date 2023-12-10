New 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Releases Dec. 12, 2023

Want to know what’s releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the second week of December 2023? Let’s start with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arriving on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as a 2-disc SteelBook edition. Bonus features include over 40 minutes of extras and a Digital Copy.

Gareth Edwards’ The Creator (2023) arrives on physical media after releasing last November in digital media formats. The film is available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and each edition features the 55-minute bonus feature “True Love: Making The Creator:” Read Review

From The Criterion Collection, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a combo edition with an HD (1080p) Blu-ray copy and new bonus features such as the documentary Handcarved Cinema, an interview curator Ron Magliozzi, a conversation between del Toro and film critic Farran Smith Nehme, and a program on the eight rules of animation.

On 4k Blu-ray, Oldboy (2003) has been remastered on 4k Blu-ray and packaged in a Deluxe Limited Edition with a 68-page casebound book, six gift-wrapped collector cards, and over 18 hours of bonus material (when you include audio commentary for the film).

The Ring franchise films (American releases) have been compiled into The Ring Collection from Scream Factory’s “Scream Factory” label. The 6-disc edition includes The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) – Theatrical & Unrated, and Rings (2017) all on both 4k UHD Blu-ray and 2k HD Blu-ray.

And, Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Bonus features include the featurette “Five Nights at Freddys: “From Game to Big Screen,” “Killer Animatronics,” and “Five Nights in Three Dimensions.” And, the Blu-ray formats include a Digital Copy.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 12, 2023

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new 4k Blu-ray releases.