Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem premiered in theaters in the US on August 2nd and will be released in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (as well as a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook), DVD, and Digital.

The film first arrives for purchase in digital formats and on Paramount+ with Showtime (with a subscription) on Sept. 5, 2023. The disc editions will be released on Dec. 12, 2023.

The packaging from Paramount Home Media Distribution has already been revealed, and pre-orders are available. Each Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy via paramountmovies.com.

Bonus features include over 40 minutes of extras as well as the Digital Code provided. In the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition a second disc presents the film on 2k Blu-ray.

Special Features

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles— For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen.

The Mutant Uprising— Get to know the Turtles’ mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube.

New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM— Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film’s characters and environments and how they evolved over time.

Learn to Draw Leo—Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. See full audio specs below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $34.99 (4k SteelBook) on Amazon.

Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Audio Specs

4k Blu-ray

English – United States Dolby Atmos, Dutch, Flemish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish – Castilian, and Spanish – Latin American Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround audio. It also includes an Audio Descriptive Track in English – United States Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround.

Subtitles English – United States, English – United States SDH†, Dutch, Flemish, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish – Castilian, and Spanish – Latin American.

2k Blu-ray

English – United States Dolby Atmos, Dutch, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish – Castilian, and Spanish – Latin American Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround audio along with an Audio Descriptive Track in English – United States Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround.

Subtitles English – United States, English – United States SDH†, Dutch, French – Canadian, French – Parisian, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish – Castilian, and Spanish – Latin American.

Article updated with details on bonus features and audio specs. Original publish date Aug. 24, 2023.