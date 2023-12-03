Home4k Blu-rayTitanic 4k, Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds...
Titanic 4k, Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S2 & more Blu-ray/4k Releases Tuesday, Dec. 5

What another great week of physical media releases to look forward to! This week let’s start with the restored and remastered hit Titanic from Director James Cameron. The film arrives Tuesday, Dec. 5 in 4k Blu-ray/Digital 4k from Paramount in a standard 2-disc edition and Collector’s Edition with book and movie memorabilia (Read Review)

Also on 4k for the first time, action/thriller Point Break (1991) starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves is available in a 2-disc edition from Shout Select. Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven (1978) has been restored in 4k by The Criterion Collection. And, Young Guns (1988) has been remastered in 4k celebrating its 35th anniversary, packaged in combo editions with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Lionsgate.

From Paramount+ Original Series, the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds releases on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and both formats are available in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.

From traditional broadcast TV this week, Babylon 5: The Complete Series arrives in a 21-disc set from Warner Bros. with all episodes restored in HD (1080p). And, Northern Exposure: The Complete Series hits stores in a 24-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 5, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

