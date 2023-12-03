Titanic 4k, Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S2 & more Blu-ray/4k Releases Tuesday, Dec. 5

What another great week of physical media releases to look forward to! This week let’s start with the restored and remastered hit Titanic from Director James Cameron. The film arrives Tuesday, Dec. 5 in 4k Blu-ray/Digital 4k from Paramount in a standard 2-disc edition and Collector’s Edition with book and movie memorabilia (Read Review)
Also on 4k for the first time, action/thriller Point Break (1991) starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves is available in a 2-disc edition from Shout Select. Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven (1978) has been restored in 4k by The Criterion Collection. And, Young Guns (1988) has been remastered in 4k celebrating its 35th anniversary, packaged in combo editions with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Lionsgate.
From Paramount+ Original Series, the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds releases on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and both formats are available in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging.
From traditional broadcast TV this week, Babylon 5: The Complete Series arrives in a 21-disc set from Warner Bros. with all episodes restored in HD (1080p). And, Northern Exposure: The Complete Series hits stores in a 24-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 5, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Days of Heaven (1978) 2-disc edition Criterion Collection NEW
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition NEW
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) Walmart Exclusive w/Enamel Pin NEW
- Point Break (1991) – 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Native 4k Shout Select NEW
- Point Break (1991) – Collector’s Edition Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two NEW
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two 4k UHD SteelBook NEW
- Stand By Me (1986) 2-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition (adds Dolby Vision) Sony NEW
- The Color Purple (1985) SDS NEW
- The Kill Room (2023) Shout! Studios NEW
- The Man from Nowhere (2010) 2-disc Well Go USA NEW
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 2-disc edition PHMD NEW
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Paramount NEW
- Young Guns (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate NEW
- Young Guns (1988) 4k Blu-ray Best Buy SteelBook NEW
2k Blu-ray
- A Disturbance in the Force (2023) NEW
- Babylon 5: The Complete Series 21-Disc Set Warner Bros. / SDS NEW
- Blast of Silence (1961) Criterion Collection NEW
- Creepshow Season 4 2-discs Shudder NEW
- Days of Heaven (1978) 2-disc Edition Criterion Collection NEW
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Ultimate Edition NEW
- Northern Exposure: The Complete Series 24-disc set Universal NEW
- Pajama Party (1964)
- Point Break (1991) – 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Native 4k Shout Select NEW
- Point Break (1991) – Collector’s Edition Best Buy SteelBook NEW
- Stand By Me (1986) 2-disc 4k UHD/BD SteelBook Edition (adds Dolby Vision) Sony NEW
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two NEW
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two 4k UHD SteelBook NEW
- Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Arrow Video NEW
- The Ballad of Little Jo (1993) Kino Lorber
- The Kill Room (2023) Shout! Studios NEW
- The Odd Couple: The Complete Series Box Set NEW
- The Questor Tapes (1974) – Special Edition Kino Lorber NEW
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD/BD(Bonus Features)/Digital 2-disc edition PHMD NEW
- Titanic (1997) 4k UHD Collector’s Edition Paramount NEW
- Utawarerumono Mask of Truth: The Complete Season
- Young Guns (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate NEW
- Young Guns (1988) 4k Blu-ray Best Buy SteelBook NEW
