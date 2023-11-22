Home4k Blu-rayFive Nights at Freddy's (2023) Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital,...
Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Universal’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” (2023) was released in the US on Oct 27, 2023 and earned $80M on a $20M budget, and $272M at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Emma Tammi and based on the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” video game series.

When does “Five Nights at Freddy’s” release in home media formats? The movie will first be available in Digital 4k/HD on November 28, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is presented in 2160p with HDR High Dynamic Range, while the Digital 4k presentation offers Dolby Vision. Both the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital 4k (where available) feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is priced $22.99 (List: $24.98) on Blu-ray, $30.99 (List: $44.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $19.99 in Digital. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

  • Five Nights at Freddys: From Game to Big Screen
  • Killer Animatronics
  • Five Nights in Three Dimensions

Byline: A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. During his first night on the job, he realizes that the night shift won’t be so easy to get through. Pretty soon he will unveil what actually happened at Freddy’s.

