The Creator Release Dates & Details On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital

The Creator (2023) 4k Blu-ray

Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi film The Creator has been announced for release on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD on November 14, followed by physical media formats Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Creator is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.76:1 aspect ratio (equal to 70mm film). The soundtrack is provided Dolby Atmos, as well as in 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, and French 5.1 Dolby Digital.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes the film on a BD-66, BD-50, and Digital, while the 2k Blu-ray edition presents the film on a BD-50 along with a Digital Copy.

The Blu-ray editions include the 55-minute bonus feature “True Love: Making The Creator:” Join director Gareth Edwards and crew for nearly an hour look behind the scenes. Hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production’s documentary-style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more.

*Bonus features vary by retailer and are exclusive to the Blu-ray

Pre-orders for The Creator on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray are pending.

Film Synopsis

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and humankind. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child, in this epic sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a screenplay by Edwards and Chris Weitz.