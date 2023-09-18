Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Will Be Released On 4k UHD With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) 4k UHD Combo Edition

Criterion has announced Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) will arrive in a 4k UHD combo edition with 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray on December 12, 2023. The stop-motion animated film is presented on 4k Blu-ray in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

The 4k UHD edition also features new bonus features such as the documentary Handcarved Cinema, an interview curator Ron Magliozzi, a conversation between del Toro and film critic Farran Smith Nehme, and program on the eight rules of animation.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 4k UHD 2-disc edition has an MSRP of $49.95. A single-disc Blu-ray edition will release simultaneously with the Blu-ray with an MSRP of $39.95.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED 4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

4K digital master, supervised by directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, with Dolby Atmos

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Handcarved Cinema, a new documentary featuring del Toro, Gustafson, and cast and crew, including the film’s puppet creators, production designers, and animation supervisor

Directing Stop-Motion, a new program featuring del Toro and Gustafson

New conversation between del Toro and film critic Farran Smith Nehme

New interview with curator Ron Magliozzi on The Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 exhibition devoted to the film

New program on the eight rules of animation that informed the film’s production

Panel discussion featuring del Toro, Gustafson, production designer Guy Davis, composer Alexandre Desplat, and sound designer Scott Martin Gershin, moderated by filmmaker James Cameron

Conversation among del Toro, Gustafson, and author Neil Gaiman

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: Essays by film critic Matt Zoller Seitz and author Cornelia Funke

Cover art by James Jean