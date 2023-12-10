Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc this week! (Also see 4k Blu-ray releases for Dec. 12, 2023). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as a 2-disc SteelBook edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies. Bonus features include over 40 minutes of extras and a Digital Copy.
Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Bonus features include the featurette “Five Nights at Freddys: “From Game to Big Screen,” “Killer Animatronics,” and “Five Nights in Three Dimensions.” And, the Blu-ray formats include a Digital Copy.
Gareth Edwards’ The Creator (2023) arrives on physical media after releasing last November in digital media formats. The film is available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and each edition features the 55-minute bonus feature “True Love: Making The Creator:” Read Review
And from The Criterion Collection, The Red Balloon and Other Stories: Five Films by Albert Lamorisse compiles The Red Balloon, White Mane, Bim, the Little Donkey, Stowaway in the Sky, and Circus Angel all on Blu-ray Disc.
New Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 12, 2023
- Clue (1985) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition
- Danza Macabra: Volume Two ― The Italian Gothic Collection
- Dumb Money (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Sony
- Face/Off (1997) UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) 2-disc edition Criterion
- Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice Volume 2
- Oldboy (2003) 4k Ultra Limited Edition NEON
- One Piece: Collection 33 4x BD 4x DVD Crunchyroll
- Passages (2023) MUBI
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Paramount
- Pollock (2000) Allied Vaughn
- Suspect Zero (2004) 2-Disc Edition Kino Lorber
- Tarzan the Ape Man (1932) Warner Archive
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
- The Creator (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- The Man From Nowhere (2010) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Red Balloon and Other Stories: Five Films by Albert Lamorisse Criterion Collection
- The Ring Collection 4k UHD/HD Scream Factory
- The Wailing (2016) 2-Disc Edition Well Go USA
- The Warriors (1979) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Waterworld (1995) Standard Limited Edition 2 Cuts
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022)
