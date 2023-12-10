HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray Releases Dec. 12, 2023
New Blu-ray Releases Dec. 12, 2023

The Red Balloon and Other Stories- Five Films by Albert Lamorisse The Criterion Collection
One Piece- Collection 33 Blu-ray
The Creator (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
PAW Patrol- The Mighty Movie Blu-ray
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 4k UHD Criterion Collection
Clue 1985 4k Blu-ray

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc this week! (Also see 4k Blu-ray releases for Dec. 12, 2023). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as a 2-disc SteelBook edition with 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies. Bonus features include over 40 minutes of extras and a Digital Copy.

Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Bonus features include the featurette “Five Nights at Freddys: “From Game to Big Screen,” “Killer Animatronics,” and “Five Nights in Three Dimensions.” And, the Blu-ray formats include a Digital Copy.

Gareth Edwards’ The Creator (2023) arrives on physical media after releasing last November in digital media formats. The film is available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, and each edition features the 55-minute bonus feature “True Love: Making The Creator:” Read Review

And from The Criterion Collection, The Red Balloon and Other Stories: Five Films by Albert Lamorisse compiles The Red Balloon, White Mane, Bim, the Little Donkey, Stowaway in the Sky, and Circus Angel all on Blu-ray Disc.

New Blu-ray Releases, Dec. 12, 2023

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new 4k Blu-ray releases.

