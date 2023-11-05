Netflix anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 printed in Limited Edition Blu-ray

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 produced by Japanese animation studio David Production and distributed by Netflix will release in this Limited Edition Blu-ray set from Viz Media.

The 3-disc Blu-ray set arriving January 23, 2024, includes Episodes 1–18 from the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that premiered on Netflix in December, 2021.

On Blu-ray, the episodes are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 16×9 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English and Japanese stereo, along with English subtitles.

Bonus features include an interview with Matt Mercer and Kira Buckland, an interview with Kira Buckland, clean opening and ending, trailers, and a 48-page booklet.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Limited Edition has an MSRP of $69.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!!

