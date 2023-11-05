HomeBlu-ray DiscNetflix anime series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 printed in...
Blu-ray DiscNetflixNews

Netflix anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 printed in Limited Edition Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray Limited Edition
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 produced by Japanese animation studio David Production and distributed by Netflix will release in this Limited Edition Blu-ray set from Viz Media.

The 3-disc Blu-ray set arriving January 23, 2024, includes Episodes 1–18 from the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that premiered on Netflix in December, 2021.

On Blu-ray, the episodes are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 16×9 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English and Japanese stereo, along with English subtitles.

Bonus features include an interview with Matt Mercer and Kira Buckland, an interview with Kira Buckland, clean opening and ending, trailers, and a 48-page booklet.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Limited Edition has an MSRP of $69.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Florida, U.S.A, 2011 After an accident while on a drive with her sweetheart, Jolyne Cujoh falls into a trap and is sentenced to fifteen years. She is sent to the state-run maximum-security correctional facility Green Dolphin Street Prison—AKA “the Aquarium.” On the verge of despair, she receives a pendant from her father that causes a mysterious power to awaken inside of her. Will Jolyne ultimately be set free from this stone ocean they call a prison? The final battle to end century-long fateful confrontations between the Joestar family and DIO begins!!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray Limited Edition
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Limited Edition Buy on Amazon
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray Limited Edition
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Limited Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/4k UHD Release Date, Exclusives, & Details
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray

Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Indiana-Jones-and-the-Dial-of-Destiny-4k-Blu-ray-Ultimate-Collectors-Edition-1000px

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Blu-ray/4k UHD Release Date,...

HD Report - 0
Sony-HT-A9-7.1.4-surround-system

Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-channel Wireless Atmos/DTS:X Surround Sound System 25% Off

DealFinder - 0
Fargo 4k UHD slipcover

2x Oscar-winner Fargo is getting released on 4k Blu-ray with Dolby...

HD Report - 0