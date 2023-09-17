Kevin Smith’s Clerks Films Packaged In Collectible Blu-ray Edition

Clerks I-III Premium Box Set Buy on Amazon

Kevin Smith’s three Clerks films have been packaged in this collectible edition from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. The famous Quick Stop grocery store is represented in miniature, along with a working VHS return slot from RST video, cling stickers, and certificate of authenticity.

On Blu-ray Disc, Clerks films are presented in 1080p (Full HD) with audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Clerks), Dolby TrueHD 5.1 (Clerks II), and Dolby Atmos (Clerks III).

The Clerks I-III Premium Box Set arrives November 7, 2023, with an MSRP of $129.99 US. See on Amazon

Description: Get ready for a shift-load of fun! This limited-edition set holds all three Clerks ﬁlms on Blu-ray and Digital in a 3D miniature of the iconic Quick Stop and RST Video storefronts. The package also features a working VHS return slot, so you can safely store the discs without running up late fees. Feel free to vandalize the rental-return “wall” using the included set of cling stickers, featuring in-world business logos and IYKYK jokes from the franchise. Follow your favorite Gen-X icons as they go from jaded, disenfranchised store clerks in Clerks through their three-decade journey to small business owners in Clerks III, balancing rooftop roller hockey with the absurdities of work and life.

Clerks (1994)

Video

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

Subtitles

English SDH, Spanish

Clerks II (2006)

Video

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

English: Dolby TrueHD 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles

English SDH, Spanish

Clerks III (2022)

Video

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.90:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.90:1

Audio

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles

English SDH, French, Spanish