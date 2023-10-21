‘Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection’ Includes All Series & Films Starring Sir Patrick Stewart [Updated]

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection is a 54-disc Blu-ray set arriving Oct. 17 November 7, 2023, from Paramount Home Media. The collection includes all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation CBS television series (separated in two box sets), the four Star Trek: The Next Generation motion pictures, and three seasons of Star Trek: Picard from Paramount+.

The limited edition also includes collectible show and movie memorabilia such as an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard’s badges, and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters.

Collection Details

Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 1-4 (1 Box Set)

Star Trek: The Next Generation Seasons 4-7 (1 Box Set)

Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection (1 Box Set)

Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series (1 Box Set)

Exclusive Version of The Wisdom of Picard

4 Custom Chateau Picard Drink Coasters

Magnetic Captain Picard Badges

Custom Deck of Playing Cards

Star Trek: Picard The Legacy Collection has an MSRP of $244.99. Now: $199.95 on Amazon

Description: Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection is the definitive release for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. This limited edition, individually numbered, 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one-of-a-kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard. Along with over 35 hours of special features, films and series include “Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7,” “Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3,” Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection.

Update: Article revised with additional details and revised release date. Original publish date July 3, 2023.