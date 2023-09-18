Home4k Blu-rayBlack Hawk Down Gets Dolby Vision In New 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition...
Black Hawk Down Gets Dolby Vision In New 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Black Hawk Down (2001) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down (2001) will be re-released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR (the previous 4k release only offered HDR10). The Limited Edition 4k SteelBook arrives November 7, 2023, and features both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the film.

On 4k Blu-ray, Black Hawk Down is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Product Features

  • Returning to 4K UHD as a limited edition SteelBook
  • The feature now includes Dolby Vision, plus existing Dolby Atmos audio
  • Includes hours of special features!

Black Hawk Down 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook has an MSRP of $45.99. Buy on Amazon (includes pre-order price guarantee).

Black Hawk Down won two Oscars (Best Film Editing & Best Sound) and was nominated for two other Oscars including Best Director and Best Cinematography. It features an all-star cast that includes Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Eric Bana, William Fichtner, Sam Shepard, Ewen Bremner, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, and Gabriel Casseus among others who contribute to this action-packed thriller.

Product Description: From acclaimed director Ridley Scott (Gladiator, Hannibal) and renowned producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Pearl Harbor, Armageddon) comes a gripping true story about bravery, camaraderie and the complex reality of war. Black Hawk Down stars an exceptional cast including Josh Hartnett (Pearl Harbor), Ewan McGregor (Moulin Rouge!), Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan), Eric Bana (Chopper), William Fichtner (The Perfect Storm), Ewen Bremner (Snatch) and Sam Shepard (All The Pretty Horses). In 1993, an elite group of American Rangers and Delta Force soldiers are sent to Somalia on a critical mission to capture a violent warlord whose corrupt regime has lead to the starvation of hundreds of thousands of Somalis. When the mission goes terribly wrong, the men find themselves outnumbered and literally fighting for their lives.

