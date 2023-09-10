Home4k Blu-rayGeorge Lucas' American Graffiti Celebrates 50 Years With a 4K Upgrade
George Lucas' American Graffiti Celebrates 50 Years With a 4K Upgrade [Updated]

American Graffiti (1973) 4k Blu-ray
George Lucas’ classic coming-of-age film American Graffiti has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of its theatrical premiere in 1973.

The 2-disc combo edition arriving Nov. 7, 2023, from Universal/SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray (BD-100), Blu-ray (BD-50), and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k UHD where available).

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, American Graffiti is presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range on the 4k Blu-ray Disc.

The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, English and Japanese DTS Digital Surround 2.0, and Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Japanese in DTS Digital Surround 2.0 mono. Subtitles for the main film are provided in English SDH and multiple languages.

Bonus Features (Blu-ray)

  • The Making of American Graffiti
  • Screen Tests
  • Feature Commentary with Director George Lucas
  • Theatrical Trailer

The 4k Blu-ray edition of American Graffiti is priced $29.98 US.

American Graffiti 4k Blu-ray specs

4k Blu-ray SteelBook

American Graffiti (1973) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Synopsis: A group of teenagers in California’s central valley spend one final night after their 1962 high school graduation cruising the strip with their buddies before they pursue their varying goals.

Updated with more confirmed details. Original publish date July 30, 2023.

