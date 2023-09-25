Pre-orders up for Gran Turismo on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Pre-orders are available for the home media release of Gran Turismo (2023) starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. The film will first be available in digital formats including 4k UHD (2160p) and HD (1080p) on September 26, 2023. Gran Turismo will then release in disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD on November 7, 2023.

The artwork has already been revealed for the physical media formats, including a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The 4k Blu-ray is offered in a combo edition with UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. The Blu-ray combo does not have a second disc but does include a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray Gran Turismo is list priced $49.99 (4k UHD), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Pre-orders of the movie in Digital HD/UHD are $24.99.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

