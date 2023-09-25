Home4k Blu-rayPre-orders up for Gran Turismo on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Pre-orders up for Gran Turismo on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

HD Report
0
Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray
Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Pre-orders are available for the home media release of Gran Turismo (2023) starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. The film will first be available in digital formats including 4k UHD (2160p) and HD (1080p) on September 26, 2023. Gran Turismo will then release in disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD on November 7, 2023.

The artwork has already been revealed for the physical media formats, including a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The 4k Blu-ray is offered in a combo edition with UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. The Blu-ray combo does not have a second disc but does include a Digital Copy.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • The Engine: Driving the Visuals
  • The Pit Crew: The Action & Stunts
  • The Garage: The Amazing Automobiles
  • The Plan: The True Story of Jaden Mardenborough
  • The Wheels: The Fast-Acting Cast

On 4k Blu-ray Gran Turismo is list priced $49.99 (4k UHD), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Pre-orders of the movie in Digital HD/UHD are $24.99.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

Blu-ray/Digital Edition

Gran Turismo (2023) Blu-ray/Digital

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Article updated with release date and bonus features. Original publish date August 25, 2023.

Previous article
Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Pre-orders up for Gran Turismo on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

HD Report
0
Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray

Pre-orders are available for the home media release of Gran Turismo (2023) starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. The film will first be available in digital formats including 4k UHD (2160p) and HD (1080p) on September 26, 2023. Gran Turismo will then release in disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD on November 7, 2023.

The artwork has already been revealed for the physical media formats, including a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The 4k Blu-ray is offered in a combo edition with UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. The Blu-ray combo does not have a second disc but does include a Digital Copy.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • The Engine: Driving the Visuals
  • The Pit Crew: The Action & Stunts
  • The Garage: The Amazing Automobiles
  • The Plan: The True Story of Jaden Mardenborough
  • The Wheels: The Fast-Acting Cast

On 4k Blu-ray Gran Turismo is list priced $49.99 (4k UHD), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Pre-orders of the movie in Digital HD/UHD are $24.99.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

Blu-ray/Digital Edition

Gran Turismo (2023) Blu-ray/Digital

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Article updated with release date and bonus features. Original publish date August 25, 2023.

Previous article
Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Pre-orders up for Gran Turismo on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD [Updated]

HD Report
0
Gran Turismo (2023) 4k Blu-ray

Pre-orders are available for the home media release of Gran Turismo (2023) starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe. The film will first be available in digital formats including 4k UHD (2160p) and HD (1080p) on September 26, 2023. Gran Turismo will then release in disc formats including Blu-ray, 4k UHD Blu-ray, and DVD on November 7, 2023.

The artwork has already been revealed for the physical media formats, including a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition. The 4k Blu-ray is offered in a combo edition with UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere partners. The Blu-ray combo does not have a second disc but does include a Digital Copy.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • The Engine: Driving the Visuals
  • The Pit Crew: The Action & Stunts
  • The Garage: The Amazing Automobiles
  • The Plan: The True Story of Jaden Mardenborough
  • The Wheels: The Fast-Acting Cast

On 4k Blu-ray Gran Turismo is list priced $49.99 (4k UHD), $39.99 (Blu-ray), and $34.99 (DVD). Pre-orders of the movie in Digital HD/UHD are $24.99.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you’re fueled from within.

Blu-ray/Digital Edition

Gran Turismo (2023) Blu-ray/Digital

4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Article updated with release date and bonus features. Original publish date August 25, 2023.

Previous article
Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Pennyworth Complete Series and Season 3 Blu-ray

Pennyworth Season 3 & The Complete Series Releasing On Blu-ray &...

HD Report - 0
new-blu-ray-4k-blu-ray-sept-26-2023

New Releases This Week: Elemental, Jack Ryan S3, Natural Born Killers...

HD Report - 0
Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition

Carlito’s Way 4k UHD Limited Edition Celebrates The Film’s 30th Anniversary

HD Report - 0