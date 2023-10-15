Home4k Blu-rayBarbie, The Walking Dead Complete Series, The Crown Season 5, & More...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Barbie, The Walking Dead Complete Series, The Crown Season 5, & More Movie & TV Releases This Week

HD Report
0

Leading new physical media releases this week is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film arrives on 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. (celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary) with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray, The Walking Dead Complete Series arrives in a 54-disc collection from Lionsgate Home Entertainment with all 177 episodes, plus a bonus disc featuring a new 42-minute documentary on the making of the eleventh and final season.

Psych: The Complete Collection hits stores in a 31-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with all 120 episodes that aired on USA Network from 2006 to 2014. The Crown: The Complete Fifth Season is available in a 4-disc Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter releases in a 2k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code. And, all four John Wick films have been packaged in an 8-disc collection titled John Wick: Chapters 1-4 with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Way We Were (1973) starring Barbra Streisand & Robert Redford celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures. The Blob (1988) has been restored for release in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. And, The Wicker Man (1973) celebrates 50 years with a 4k UHD edition from Lionsgate.

See more 4k and Blu-ray editions arriving Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases, Oct. 17, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Here’s a link to all Blu-ray releases available at Amazon. In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Psych: The Complete Collection Includes 120 Episodes + 3 Movies On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Barbie, The Walking Dead Complete Series, The Crown Season 5, & More Movie & TV Releases This Week

HD Report
0

Leading new physical media releases this week is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film arrives on 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. (celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary) with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray, The Walking Dead Complete Series arrives in a 54-disc collection from Lionsgate Home Entertainment with all 177 episodes, plus a bonus disc featuring a new 42-minute documentary on the making of the eleventh and final season.

Psych: The Complete Collection hits stores in a 31-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with all 120 episodes that aired on USA Network from 2006 to 2014. The Crown: The Complete Fifth Season is available in a 4-disc Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter releases in a 2k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code. And, all four John Wick films have been packaged in an 8-disc collection titled John Wick: Chapters 1-4 with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Way We Were (1973) starring Barbra Streisand & Robert Redford celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures. The Blob (1988) has been restored for release in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. And, The Wicker Man (1973) celebrates 50 years with a 4k UHD edition from Lionsgate.

See more 4k and Blu-ray editions arriving Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases, Oct. 17, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Here’s a link to all Blu-ray releases available at Amazon. In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Psych: The Complete Collection Includes 120 Episodes + 3 Movies On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDFeaturedNews

Barbie, The Walking Dead Complete Series, The Crown Season 5, & More Movie & TV Releases This Week

HD Report
0

Leading new physical media releases this week is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film arrives on 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray editions from Warner Bros. (celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary) with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray, The Walking Dead Complete Series arrives in a 54-disc collection from Lionsgate Home Entertainment with all 177 episodes, plus a bonus disc featuring a new 42-minute documentary on the making of the eleventh and final season.

Psych: The Complete Collection hits stores in a 31-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment with all 120 episodes that aired on USA Network from 2006 to 2014. The Crown: The Complete Fifth Season is available in a 4-disc Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter releases in a 2k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Code. And, all four John Wick films have been packaged in an 8-disc collection titled John Wick: Chapters 1-4 with Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Way We Were (1973) starring Barbra Streisand & Robert Redford celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures. The Blob (1988) has been restored for release in a Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. And, The Wicker Man (1973) celebrates 50 years with a 4k UHD edition from Lionsgate.

See more 4k and Blu-ray editions arriving Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, below with links to Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases, Oct. 17, 2023

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Here’s a link to all Blu-ray releases available at Amazon. In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Psych: The Complete Collection Includes 120 Episodes + 3 Movies On Blu-ray Disc
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Psych-The-Complete-Collection-open

Psych: The Complete Collection Includes 120 Episodes + 3 Movies On...

HD Report - 0
The Crown Season 5 Blu-ray

The Crown: Season 5 releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD

HD Report - 0
Oldboy-Deluxe-Ultra-4K-Blu-ray-open

Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy Releasing In 4k UHD Deluxe Limited Edition

HD Report - 0