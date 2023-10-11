Universal’s The Last Voyage of the Demeter Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ supernatural horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter is releasing on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on October 17, 2023. Having a short run in theaters, the film has already been made available to purchase in digital formats at a “home premiere” price of $24.99 or to rent for $19.99.

In physical media formats, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is offered in a Collector’s Edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment that includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. The DVD only includes the disc. Unfortunately, a 4k Blu-ray edition has not been announced at this time.

Bonus features with both Blu-ray and DVD editions include:

ALTERNATE OPENING – Commentary available with Director André Øvredal and Producer Bradley J. Fischer

DELETED SCENES – Commentary available with Director André Øvredal and Producer Bradley J. Fischer Clemens Picking up a Stone in Varna Bosphorus and Constantinople Clemens Following Huck’s Blood Trail Clemens and Anna Talk on Deck Crew Discuss Where the Beast Is Hiding Finding the Corpses in the Crate Wojchek Finds the Captain Clemens Visits His Father’s Grave

FROM THE PITS OF HELL: DRACULA REIMAGINED – Learn how the creative team behind THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER conjured a new nightmare.

EVIL IS ABOARD: THE MAKING OF THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER – Set sail for an exclusive journey inside the making of the movie with the filmmakers and cast.

DRACULA & THE DIGITAL AGE – Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker leads a detailed look at the imaginative work that adds fresh layers of fear to Dracula, creates realistic water, and enhances scenery with bleeding-edge VFX.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR ANDRÉ ØVREDAL AND PRODUCER BRADLEY J. FISCHER

On Blu-ray Disc, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in Dolby Atmos, Spanish in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, and French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The Collector’s Edition of The Last Voyage of the Demeter is priced $22.96 (List: $24.99) while the DVD is priced $17.96 (List: $19.98) on Amazon.

The digital purchase of The Last Voyage of the Demeter is currently priced $24.99 or to rent $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV 4k, Vudu, and other retailers.

Synopsis: Based on a single chapter, the Captain’s Log, from Bram Stoker’s classic 1897 novel “Dracula”, the story is set aboard the Russian schooner Demeter, which was chartered to carry private cargo – 24 unmarked wooden crates – from Carpathia to London. The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence on board the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was derelict. There was no trace of the crew.