New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Want to know what’s new on physical media and digital this week? Here are our top picks from new releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital. Let’s start off with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arriving in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It’s a must-own unless you wait a few weeks for the Blu-ray editions to arrive on October 31st which include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.
On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, we recommend Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arriving on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary. Universal’s breakout hit M3GAN arrives on 4k Blu-ray after releasing earlier this year on HD Blu-ray. And, A Bronx Tale has been upgraded with new presentations on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.
On Blu-ray, new editions of Kill Bill: Vol.1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 are available from Lionsgate along with a new print of Jackie Brown. And, Westworld: The Complete Series arrives in a Blu-ray collection (although we wish it were releasing in 4k in the US). See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon or Best Buy.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 10, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- A Bronx Tale (1993) 30th Anniversary
- Friday the 13th (1980) Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount
- Halloween Trilogy Best Buy SteelBook
- M3GAN (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- M3GAN (2022) 4k SteelBook Best Buy
- Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Blu-ray/Digital – Paramount
- Pumpkinhead (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) 4k SteelBook Best Buy
- Terrifier 2 (2022) 4k SteelBook
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) 4k SteelBook 8 Movies/8 Discs
- Videodrome (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray – Criterion Collection
Blu-ray
- A Bronx Tale (1993) 30th Anniversary
- Friday the 13th (1980) Limited Edition SteelBook Paramount
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Jackie Brown (1997) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- M3GAN (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- M3GAN (2022) 4k SteelBook Best Buy
- Pumpkinhead (1988) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- The Boogeyman (2023)
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Videodrome (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray – Criterion Collection
- Westworld: The Complete Series 12-Disc Edition
- Yellowjackets Season Two
