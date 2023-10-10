New 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & Digital Movie Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Want to know what’s new on physical media and digital this week? Here are our top picks from new releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital. Let’s start off with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arriving in digital formats including 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It’s a must-own unless you wait a few weeks for the Blu-ray editions to arrive on October 31st which include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, we recommend Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arriving on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been restored for release on 4k Blu-ray celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary. Universal’s breakout hit M3GAN arrives on 4k Blu-ray after releasing earlier this year on HD Blu-ray. And, A Bronx Tale has been upgraded with new presentations on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

On Blu-ray, new editions of Kill Bill: Vol.1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 are available from Lionsgate along with a new print of Jackie Brown. And, Westworld: The Complete Series arrives in a Blu-ray collection (although we wish it were releasing in 4k in the US). See more new releases below with links to purchase on Amazon or Best Buy.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 10, 2023

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.