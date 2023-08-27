The Way We Were (1973) starring Barbra Streisand & Robert Redford will be released in 4k Ultra HD

The Way We Were (1973) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Way We Were (1973) starring Barbra Streisand & Robert Redford will celebrate its 50th Anniversary by releasing in 4k for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

The 2-disc combo edition includes a 4k (2160p) Blu-ray, HD (1080p), and code to redeem a Digital Copy (in 4k UHD where available).

On 4k Blu-ray disc and Digital 4k, The Way We Were is presented with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for increased color depth. Audio formats are pending confirmation but the soundtrack should at least be provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as with previous Blu-ray releases.

The Way We Were 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray 50th Anniversary combo edition is priced $28.49 (List: $40.99) on Amazon.

Description: Screen legends Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford make movie magic as the captivating star-crossedlovers, Hubbell Gardiner and Katie Morosky. Theirs is a classic love story sparked by the attraction of opposites, played out against the backdrop of American life during times of foreign war, domestic prosperity and McCarthy-era paranoia in Hollywood. Winner of two 1974 Academy Awards® (Best Song “The Way We Were” and Best Score), this special 50th Anniversary Edition of THE WAY WE WERE has been digitally remastered so you can enjoy this romantic epic the way it was meant to be seen and heard.