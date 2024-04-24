Abigail (2024) Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Abigail (2024) Blu-ray, DVD & Digital See on Amazon

Universal Pictures Abigail (2024) is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film first arrives in digital formats on May 7, 2024, followed by physical media formats (expected mid-June, 2024).

Abigail is priced $24.99 (Early Digital), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $24.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Logline: After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.